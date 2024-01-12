Crystal Palace have submitted an offer to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, with those at Selhurst Park already receiving a response.

Crystal Palace target January signings

The Eagles appear to be after some winter window additions before the deadline, with rumours suggesting Palace would like to sign a new central midfielder and left-back. Roy Hodgson admitted last month the need for new signings due to a number of injury problems within his squad.

“All clubs have a very strong department in terms of recruitment and scouting, and so it seems to me that's an ongoing process.

“Sometimes [that] gets accelerated at a time if a club finds itself in a position where there are a lot of players that perhaps have got to be replaced for one reason or another and, as a result, the jeopardy becomes a bit stronger because you suddenly start to realise that our squad has been seriously depleted and in order to get back up the strength we have to do something about it.”

Alongside a new midfielder and a new full-back, another attacking addition could be required, with Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to leave the club. West Ham striker Danny Ings has been rumoured as a Palace target, however, the club have already made an offer for another Premier League striker in Nketiah.

Crystal Palace make Eddie Nketiah bid

According to Football Transfers in the last 48 hours, Palace have already submitted a loan offer with an obligation to buy Nketiah in the summer. The report adds that the Gunners ‘are still not close to signing a striker this window so any possible sale of Nketiah is off the table for now’, and as a result, have turned down Palace's proposal.

Arsenal could still land a new attacker of their own before the deadline, though, which may well open the door for Nketiah, on £100,000-a-week, to leave the Emirates later this month.

The 24-year-old has been on Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman’s radar for some time now, with reports last summer claiming he was their number one target. Although they have been knocked back with their loan-to-buy bid, it does seem as if a move isn’t completely dead this month, should Arsenal land a forward of their own.

If the Englishman makes the move across London, then Palace would be getting themselves a forward who has already registered 10 goal contributions this season and has made over 100 Premier League appearances.

Eddie Nketiah career stats Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 158 38 9 Leeds 19 5 1 England U21 17 16 3

Earning the praise of Arteta as a result of his performances, the Arsenal manager has labelled Nketiah as "incredible".

“It was a great goal but I think overall his performance was incredible. The way he understood the pressing, his intensity, the way he counter-attacked certain spaces, the composure he showed. And then he stayed patient. And in the box he produced a moment of real quality to win us the game.”