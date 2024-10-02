Man United are said to be planning a "big bid" for a superstar at Crystal Palace, in what could be seen as a worry for manager Oliver Glasner given the temptation of a high-profile move away from Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace stay winless after defeat at Everton

The Eagles' 2-1 defeat at Everton made it six Premier League games without a single victory, and reports have even since emerged casting doubt over Glasner's future as Palace manager.

However, it is still very early days, and the south Londoners have a much-changed squad from last season, with star winger Michael Olise making a multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich.

The consensus is that Palace chairman Steve Parish will hand their boss the benefit of the doubt with Glasner given more time to turn things around at the club, but the Austrian will be desperate to get that first win on the board quickly.

Crystal Palace's first six matches of the season Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

In-demand star Marc Guehi actually gave Palace an early lead against Everton, but a quick-fire brace from Dwight McNeil in the second half ended their hopes of coming away from Merseyside with a much-needed victory.

"Over 70-75 minutes we controlled the game but you must be focused all game," said Glasner after Palace's defeat to Everton, bemoaning his side's costly errors.

"It is a big strength of Everton's in set-plays. They do it well and we defended it most of the time really well. It was always the second phase. It is important to always keep your focus high."

Guehi is set to attract interest from the likes of Tottenham at the turn of the year after Newcastle failed with multiple widely-reported offers to sign him in the summer window.

The England international isn't the only player who Glasner could have a concern over losing either, with rising star Adam Wharton in that bracket as well.

Man United planning "big bid" for Adam Wharton

The midfielder, who earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, has seriously impressed since joining Palace from Blackburn Rovers and is widely regarded as one of the country's rising stars.

According to TEAMtalk, this hasn't gone unnoticed at Old Trafford, with Man United planning a "big bid" to sign Wharton from Palace in 2025. The 20-year-old has started all six of their league games this season, and it is believed the Red Devils are preparing to ship out Christian Eriksen to make room for Wharton in their squad.

It is unclear just how much Parish will want for the player, but he's at least shown that Palace are no pushovers by rejecting constant approaches for Guehi.

"He's an incredible player to play with," said fellow exit-linked star Eberechi Eze.

"Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with. For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."