Crystal Palace have been the home to a host of fine talent over the years, with the club making valuable purchases in the transfer window throughout their time in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson continued the fashion of bringing in young talent this summer, welcoming 19-year-old Matheus Franca for a fee of £26m, making him the Eagles’ fifth most expensive addition of all time.

Selhurst Park has seen some great success stories and disappointing transfer playouts in new signings, with the club showing the rest of the Premier League that cost doesn’t always define the quality of the talent that comes with the price tag.

A prime example of such is arguably the current poster boy of the club, Eberechi Eze, who cost just £20m in 2020 after making the move from Queens Park Rangers.

The winger was quoted to be valued around £70m this summer by Palace by Manchester Evening News, who suggested that treble winners Manchester City were interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Eze wasn’t the only talent that was eyed by other Premier League sides in the window, with the south Londoner’s potential for future profit an interesting topic of conversation with reference to the quality they have in their squad at present.

How much did Crystal Palace sign Michael Olise for?

Last month, Palace were worried by the news that Chelsea had activated the £35m release clause of Michael Olise, a move that the 21-year-old snubbed in favour of staying at Selhurst.

The Frenchman penned a new four-year deal with the Eagles in response to the Blues’ attempt to capture his signature, prompting the club to reconsider the value of his current release clause.

As reported by the Evening Standard this week, Olise’s release clause is now ‘significantly higher’ than it was at the point of Chelsea’s activation.

Signed for just £8m from Reading in 2021, the youngster’s value has rocketed thanks to his strong performances in red and blue, leaving Palace in an inevitably profitable situation should another side come knocking in the future.

What is Michael Olise worth now?

Now that a clause higher than £35m has been added to his contract, as well as additional years on his new deal, the Eagles can heavily increase their asking price for the exciting young talent, perhaps more in line with the £50m asking price that was set when PSG were interested.

That is quite the price hike, one that represents a staggering 525% increase on their initial investment.

When Brighton learned of the interest in Moises Caicedo in January, the Seagulls agreed an extended deal with the Ecuadorian in the bid to bolster his value in the summer, a move that paid off as the south coast side earned a record £115m for his services.

Considering this, imagining just how much Olise is worth to his club is near impossible, with the versatile attacker being at the heart of most things impressive in the current side.

Last term, the £100k-per-week France U21 international scored two goals and registered an impressive 11 assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Palace, showcasing his talents to those admiring his work in the side.

What makes Olise so attractive to other clubs is his versatility in the front line, with the ability to play central as a striker or attacking midfielder, as well on either flank as a direct winger, with his style identified as “dangerous” by scout Antonio Mango.

Mango also hailed as a “wonderful technician” for his creative ability, telling of the calibre of player Palace have on their hands and the levels he is yet to hit in the Premier League.

The Eagles struck gold in bringing the Frenchman to south London, in an £8m dip that will almost certainly equate to far more in the future.