Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is already keen on signing two in-demand talents this summer, according to a new report.

Oliver Glasner’s start at Crystal Palace

The Austrian replaced Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last month and got off to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Burnley. The victory eased fears of relegation, and Glasner’s side then put in another spirited display away to Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Eberechi Eze’s free-kick put the visitors in front in the second half, however, Palace conceded three times late on to hand Glasner his first defeat in charge of the Eagles.

The manager was impressed with what he saw from his side against Spurs, though, saying: "It's a disappointing result but a performance that gives us confidence and hope for the next weeks. We gave the goals too easy to Tottenham. You must play perfect to win here. We did well for a long time but should have done it over 95 or 100 minutes."

Attention now turns to a crucial top-flight fixture at home to Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, and should Palace win, some may say that their Premier League status is all but secured for another season.

Palace could then look at possible summer signings, with Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel, someone who Eze knows from his time at QPR, a target. More European additions could also be of interest to Glasner and Palace, going off a new update.

Glasner eyeing Rapid Vienna duo

According to HTC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Glasner is looking to his native country and specifically Rapid Vienna for potential Crystal Palace signings. He claims that the Eagles boss is personally keen on talents Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl this summer, however, Palace aren’t the only club interested.

The report states that Premier League rivals Burnley, Fulham, and Wolves, Championship leaders Leicester City and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have watched the pair in action.

But who are the two players in question? Starting with Querfeld, who is just 20 years of age and is primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a holding midfielder if needed.

The Austria U21 international has progressed through Rapid Vienna’s academy and has been a regular in recent seasons, even scoring three goals during the current campaign.

Valued at a career-high €3.5m by Transfermarkt, Querfeld will soon be entering the final 12 months of his current Rapid Vienna deal, so the summer could be the perfect chance for Glasner to bring him to Palace.

Leopold Querfeld career stats Matthias Seidl career stats Games 61 103 Goals 4 46 Assists 1 22

Meanwhile, Seidl is three years older than his teammate at 23 and only made the move to the club last summer after starring for former side Blau Weiss Linz, contributing to 22 goals during the 2022/23 season.

A three-cap Austria international and capable of playing with both feet, Seidl can turn out in an attacking midfield role or as a central midfielder.