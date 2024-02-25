The Oliver Glasner era at Crystal Palace got underway with Saturday's Premier League clash against Burnley, and while the priority for the next few months will be steering the club to comfortable survival, the new boss will have the chance to truly launch his project in the summer and put his stamp on the squad through recruitment.

It remains to be seen whether Glasner brings his own targets to the table or whether he simply selects from the pool of talent Palace have already been tracking. The Eagles' recruitment staff will have built up extensive dossiers on a vast number of potential players, and some may continue to appeal even after the departure of Roy Hodgson.

For instance, Palace have previously been linked with Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, and shown significant interest in £20m-rated Sunderland star Jack Clarke. Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has also been mentioned as a possible £30m acquisition up front.

Meanwhile, Glasner also faces a battle to keep hold of some key members of his current squad, with Juventus the latest club to express an interest in Michael Olise. Marc Guehi is also emerging as a target for a whole host of top English clubs ahead of the summer window and is apparently willing to listen to offers.

But though these will inevitably be the deals that garner the headlines this summer, the Londoners will also have to do the kind of under-the-radar academy deals that sustain a club's long-term future. In this regard, Palace have been attentive to opportunities everywhere, including in non-league football.

Crystal Palace signings from non-league clubs (selected) Player Season Signed from Harry Freedman 2021/22 Stalybridge Josh Williams 2019/20 Newcastle Town Jay Rich-Baghuelou 2019/20 Welling United Lewis Hobbs 2019/20 Cheshunt

Now another appealing option has emerged outside the top four tiers, but Palace face significant competition if they want to get the deal done.

Palace duel West Ham and Brentford for box

According to journalist Graeme Bailey for HITC Football, Crystal Palace are one of a "number of clubs" hoping to sign Olly Box from National League South club Dartford.

Box was already generating interest when he was playing for the club's academy, but clubs are now even more determined to sign him after witnessing his recent first-team breakthrough. He's considered "one of the best young players in non-league football" at present.

Palace have sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old play, but rival suitors include Premier League duo West Ham and Brentford and Championship sides Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Box generating real excitement at Dartford

Box only appeared in two first-team games before the end of January, but he then earned three straight outings off the substitutes' bench, with his stock beginning to climb.

He signed a first-team deal at the club last summer after winning the player of the season award in their youth ranks. Given that he'd "excelled at academy level [in] each game, week-in, week-out", in the words of youth system manager Ben Greenhalgh, it was only a matter of time before he made the step-up, and now he could take an even bigger leap.