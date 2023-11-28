Crystal Palace have reportedly made some pre-January moves for one club's "valuable" forward as manager Roy Hodgson targets new attacking options.

Palace slump to defeat at Luton

The Eagles have now lost four of their last five Premier League games and look like real contenders to fall into the relegation battle as things stand, especially with the injury crisis worsening.

Despite Michael Olise's curling screamer from outside the area, which comes as an arguable goal of the season contender, Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat away to newly-promoted Luton Town and really put into question their credentials of remaining a top flight side past this season.

“I congratulate them [Luton]. I thought they worked very hard for their victory," said Hodgson after Palace's loss to Luton (via cpfc.co.uk). “I think we can feel ourselves a little bit unlucky. We could have had some good moments in the game and certainly we asked some very tough questions of their goalkeeper [Thomas Kaminski], who had an outstanding game on the day.

“In that last 10 or 15 minutes, when we were pushing for an equaliser, I thought we were going to get that equaliser on at least three occasions, but it didn’t come, and I congratulate Luton for their valiant effort. They really did put an awful lot of work and effort into getting that victory, so we have to accept that we weren’t good enough to get the points we thought we could get from this game.”

Hodgson's men are also among the division's lowest scoring sides, which will come as an alarming statistic and one which highlights their need for reinforcements in the January transfer window. Palace are reportedly targeting striker Karim Konate of Red Bull Salzburg as one option, while reports suggest Hodgson could land Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko.

Palace make approach for Murphy

Now, another option to have found his way on to Palace's transfer radar is Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy. The 28-year-old has been praised by Eddie Howe as the "ultimate professional", who publicly endorsed his quality when speaking to the press earlier this year.

"He's someone who is the ultimate professional. He's reliable, plays multiple positions and has never let me down," said Howe.

"For me, it's all about consistency. What you're looking for from the players' perspective is that they turn up every day and give their best. It's great to see someone who puts that work in rewarded with an opportunity, and then it's all about taking that opportunity."

According to Football Insider, Palace have made an approach for Murphy in the form of an enquiry and are lining up a potential January move for him. The report describes him as a "valuable squad player" for Howe and Newcastle, which has apparently done enough to attract serious interest from Hodgson and Nottingham Forest.

Jacob Murphy's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to cross Plays the ball off the ground often

Over his nine appearances this season, Murphy has actually scored once and racked up four assists - indicating that the Englishman can weigh in with crucial contributions on his day.