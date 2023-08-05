Crystal Palace are interested in signing Benfica winger Rafa Silva, according to reports, as they look to replace Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Portugal international scored 14 goals and provided a further 14 assists in an incredible campaign last time out.

What's the latest on Rafa Silva to Crystal Palace?

The London club are eyeing up a move for Silva this summer, as per Record, via Sport Witness, as they gear up for another Premier League season of survival.

Whilst negotiations may prove to be difficult due to how impressive Silva was last season, Palace may get a cut-price deal due to the fact that the winger's contract expires next summer.

If he doesn't sign a new deal at Benfica, then the Portuguese side will lose him for free in a years' time. From their perspective, if they are to lose Silva, then receiving a transfer fee would of course be preferable.

That's where Palace could come in. The London club desperately need to replace Zaha, who left upon the expiry of his contract to eventually join Galarasaray this summer.

As things stand, however, Palace are yet to make their first offer in what are likely to be tough negotiations, with the player thought to be keen to stay despite his contract situation.

Should Crystal Palace sign Rafa Silva?

Signing Silva would solve some key issues for Palace in the forthcoming season, especially if Michael Olise's reported £35m release clause is triggered this summer.

Without Zaha, in particular, it's difficult to see where Palace will threaten going forward without over-relying on Eberechi Eze, potentially making the arrival of Silva imperative in the coming weeks.

It could be argued that the Premier League side would even be getting themselves an upgrade on Zaha, with statistics leaning towards the Benfica man.

According to FBref, when compared to Zaha last season, Silva, who can play wide or as a number ten, was involved in more goals and made more progressive passes and carries. The only key statistic that the former Palace bettered the Benfica man was when it came to take-ons, making just four more throughout the season.

So, it seems like a no-brainer for Palace, who may well decide to push on for a deal this summer. If they are to negotiate with Benfica, they may be forced to pay a hefty fee, however - according to Transfermarkt, Silva is currently worth €22m (£19m).

The Portugal star has certainly earned praise during his time at Benfica, too, with journalist Zach Lowy saying back in 2021: "Luis Díaz has been the best player in Portugal this season for my money, but Rafa Silva really isn't far behind.

"Been absolutely spectacular for Benfica under Jorge Jesus, think he can be a real threat today especially with Sebastián Coates and João Palhinha both out."

So far this summer, Palace have signed just one player, with that being Jefferson Lerma on a free deal after the expiration of his contract at Bournemouth. And with the Premier League season fast-approaching, and no Zaha to call upon this time, Roy Hodgson and co may need to get busy in the transfer market if they are to avoid the drop once again.

Palace will certainly be an interesting side to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.