Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to offload one of their forwards to fund new additions in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news

A win over Ipswich Town and a draw with Manchester City has lifted spirits at Selhurst Park heading into the Christmas period. However, with the club still floating dangerously just above the Premier League's relegation zone, manager Oliver Glasner will no doubt be looking to reinforce in the January transfer window.

The Eagles have already been linked with a number of players, including Millwall midfielder Romaine Esse and Manchester City's James McAtee. Fluminense winger Jhon Arias is also understood to be on their radar.

Football Insider recently reported that Palace's scouts are keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old, who hit 15 goals and notched eight assists in 53 games across all competitions last season. The Colombia international, who has been capped 27 times by his country, is known as "Little Engine," and has been praised by South American football expert Tim Vickery.

“He's dynamic, he can work all over the field and he’s very, very versatile. For me, he’s probably been the best player in the Fluminense side," Vickery told talkSPORT of Arias.

Eagles want Edouard gone

To fund any potential transfer business, Palace could look to offload striker Odsonne Edouard in a permanent transfer. That's according to Football Insider's Mick Brown, who claims that the Eagles will look to sell the Frenchman in January if his current loan spell at Leicester City is cut short.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Leicester could terminate their deal for the 26-year-old after the New Year after struggling to make an impactat the King Power Stadium. Edouard has failed fail to find the net in any of his eight appearances for the Foxes, and has been left out of the squad for the club's last four Premier League matches.

Odsonne-Edouard

“I hear Palace would like to move him on permanently [if his loan is cut short],” Brown said. “That would allow them to make some money from his sale which could be invested in the squad.

“But that will depend on whether there are any clubs out there who will be looking to sign him after he’s failed to make an impact for Leicester.

“They’ve been struggling for strikers and he can’t get in there, so you have to wonder what his level is. He’s gone on loan because there’s no place for him in their squad, they’ve already got Mateta and Eddie Nketiah there."

Palace boss Glasner has also hinted that he doesn't see Edouard, who joined the club for £14 million from Celtic in 2021, having a future at Selhurst.

“From our side, it makes no sense to bring him back because if he’s not playing at Leicester, then why should he play for Crystal Palace?” the Austrian coach said earlier this month. "If he doesn’t get minutes at Leicester, then maybe he finds another loan. But it’s not the case of him coming back to play."