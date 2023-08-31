Since losing Wilfried Zaha after the expiration of his contract, Crystal Palace have failed to find a replacement, leaving the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to share the responsibility of creating the goals to secure the Eagles' Premier League status.

So far this season, they've got away with their failure in the transfer market, defeating Sheffield United on the opening day before suffering a narrow loss against Arsenal and earning a point at Brentford.

It remains to be seen just how long Roy Hodgson's side can paper over the cracks of Zaha's exit, however, and it now looks as though they could finally be targeting a replacement before the window slams shut.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

To say that Palace have stood still would be an understatement. The Eagles have welcomed just two new additions in the form of Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca. And with others strengthening around them, you have to worry about their survival chances unless they make some last-minute moves before the end of the window.

One positive has been the fact that they have so far managed to keep hold of Eze and Olise, who signed a new contract at the club to end any reported interest from Chelsea.

Now, though, they must turn their attention to incomings, which is where Luis Sinisterra could come in. According to Football Transfers, Palace are weighing up a late approach to sign the Leeds United winger, who refused to play for the Yorkshire club in an attempt to depart earlier in the window.

It remains to be seen just how much those at Elland Road will demand for Sinisterra, too, given his importance to Daniel Farke's attack and, therefore, Leeds' promotion chances this season.

Should Leeds United sign Luis Sinisterra?

Welcoming Sinisterra would instantly solve Palace's Zaha problem - statistically speaking, the Colombian is more than capable of replicating the threat posed by the Selhurst Park hero.

According to FBref, Sinisterra even outperformed Zaha in certain aspects last season.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Take-on Success Dispossessed Per 90 Luis Sinisterra 4.06 45.2% 2.40 Wilfried Zaha 2.95 40.1% 3.23

With that said, and given the fact that the Leeds winger is just 24-years-old, Palace could even be getting themselves an upgrade on Zaha in the long-term, if they push ahead and secure a deal with the Yorkshire club.

Sinisterra has certainly earned plenty of praise during his time at Leeds, too, including from Matt Kilgallon, who told BBC Radio Leeds, via Leeds Live: "He’s exciting, isn’t he? And you can see that when he’s out there, he’s going to produce something. If he gets you one on one, then probably the only outcome is that he’s getting past you.

“I can understand the fans getting excited with him, but I’d like to see him against better opposition. Very exciting though and looks like he’s settled in well. He took his goal brilliantly.”

As the window comes to an end, Palace will have to act fast if they want to sign the winger, with the Eagles simply weighing up a move as things stand.