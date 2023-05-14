Crystal Palace are working on signing three new players in addition to their plans to replace Roy Hodgson with a new long-term head coach.

After Patrick Vieira was dismissed, the experienced Hodgson was appointed. Since taking over the team, Palace have won five of their eight Premier League games, losing just twice.

Palace want to build on the momentum built in the last two months and will look to the transfer window for the needed quality.

Owner and chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman have reportedly already decided on the signings that will be made.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Palace have three transfers planned for the summer in addition to work being done behind the scenes to recruit a new long-term manager.

A new right back, central midfielder and striker are on the summer wish list.

Joel Ward (33) has been used by Hodgson as his first-choice right-back but Crystal Palace want to hire a younger full-back to replace him in the summer.

A replacement for club captain Luka Milivojevic (32) has also been prioritised, according to the report.

Replacing Wilfried Zaha (30), who could leave potentially leave the club this summer, has been made the top priority. The winger's contract is up at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have stalled.

Regarding signing a new manager, Palace remain in the process of recruiting the potential successor for the 75-year-old currently in the dugout.

Who could replace Wilfred Zaha at Crystal Palace this summer?

Palace will likely need to replace Zaha just as any other Premier League club will struggle to replace a club icon of their own.

The Ivorian is more than just a flashy dribbler. If he leaves this summer, he will depart as the highest Premier League goalscorer in the Eagles' history.

One player Palace should aim to replace Zaha with is Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. After an impressive 2022/23 campaign in the Championship, he could potentially replace the Ivorian's return in front of goal.

However, Coventry's push for play-off triumph could bring an end to this potential deal if Mark Robins' side are able to seal promotion.

A recent report from Sky Sports named Wolves as the favourites to land Gyokeres but Crystal Palace and West Ham United are believed to be interested should he leave Coventry in the summer.

This season, the 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and assisted 10 more, making him an ideal target to replace Zaha.