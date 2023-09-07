Crystal Palace had a relatively steady summer transfer window in comparison to other clubs in the Premier League, however, the confidence of the manager is high in regard to the squad he’s carrying into the 2023/24 campaign.

Roy Hodgson admitted that he would be “quite pleased” if he was a Palace fan revising the current squad they have following deadline day, telling all that needs to be said regarding the summer of business.

Four players made the move to Selhurst Park during the window, with the club strengthening the depth of their spine by hiring a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

The biggest expense came at £26m for Brazilian forward Matheus Franca, a mere figure in comparison to the record £2.36bn spent by Premier League clubs in the summer alone.

Crystal Palace's Summer Arrivals

Player Club Fee Jefferson Lerma Bournemouth Free Dean Henderson Manchester United £20m Matheus Franca Flamengo £26m Rob Holding Arsenal £4m

Sticking to the narrative of constant news emerging regarding potential new signings and departures, the Eagles were linked to a host of talent throughout the course of the window.

One of the most definitive movements in Palace’s summer was the departure of Wilfried Zaha, who set off for a new journey at Galatasaray after joining the south London club at just eight years old.

458 senior appearances down the line, the Ivorian bid farewell, leaving a huge gap in the hearts and quality of the squad at Selhurst, prompting questions over who could arrive in his absence.

As the window ticked on, players that could fill the void left by the 30-year-old continued to be speculated, however, no moves were ever made, with one name, Luis Sinisterra, emerging as a potential star signing just prior to deadline day, a move that could have been fundamental to the Eagles.

Did Crystal Palace nearly sign Luis Sinisterra?

One day before the theatrics of deadline day, news emerged that Palace had their eye on a late move for Leeds United winger Sinisterra.

The Colombian made the move to the Premier League the summer before, trading Feyenoord for Elland Road for a fee of £21m, however like many talents at Leeds, was not relishing the prospect of playing in the second-tier.

A report via Football Transfers claimed that Palace were ‘weighing up’ a late swoop for the 24-year-old in the understanding that they were hoping to bolster their attack.

As deadline day played out, Sinisterra did in fact get his Premier League move, but Palace did not get their man.

It wasn’t clear as to whether the Eagles’ interest in the Colombian was concrete, but he sealed his future for the season ahead by penning a loan deal with Bournemouth on deadline day.

The Cherries pulled off an impressive deal to capture the forwards signature, however, the player could have been the perfect fit for Palace when considering the squad’s strengths and what they lost earlier in the window.

What is Luis Sinisterra’s market value?

Purchased by Leeds just above the £20m mark, the winger is now valued just below that mark at €20m (£17m), as per CIES Football Observatory.

While the deal is on the basis of a season-long loan, it looks increasingly unlikely that the former Eredivisie ace will return to Elland Road, with the nature of his move stemming a sense of hostility between the club and the player's representatives.

As told by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds sanctioned the loan deal to avoid a lawsuit with Sinisterra on the basis that his relegation release clause had not been honoured earlier in the window when Nice came knocking.

The clause expired leaving the 24-year-old either trapped in Yorkshire with angry representatives, or departing to fulfil his wishes to play in the top-flight.

That considered, it makes sense for the Whites to have loaned out their player, who is now expected to be sold on his return as opposed to honouring his contract until 2027.

With his length of contract in mind plus the fee that Leeds paid just last year to obtain his signature, it’s expected that a price tag honouring such areas could see his future price rise above his current market value.

How many goals has Luis Sinisterra scored?

It’s clear to see firstly why Leeds wanted to sign the Colombian last summer, and why Palace were speculated to want to integrate his talent into the ranks at Selhurst.

Deployable on both the left and right wing, the 2021/22 campaign rightfully caught the eyes of those at Elland Road, as he had a hand in 37 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord.

Scoring 23 and assisting 14 that year, the winger showcased his explosive ability in the final third, seeing him lauded as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who referred to the forward as “The Colombian Flash."

Luis Sinisterra Eredivisie Record

Season Apps Goals Assists 2019/20 21 5 6 2020/21 20 3 6 2021/22 30 12 7

The Premier League can be a difficult hurdle for foreign players to overcome after excelling from afar, as suggested by Sinisterra’s record in his debut campaign in which he scored five league goals in 19 appearances.

It’s difficult to consider that the Colombian wasn’t cut out for the Premier League based on his ability, as Leeds struggled in what was a dreary season at Elland Road for all involved, ending in relegation to the Championship.

What could Luis Sinisterra have offered to Palace?

Sinisterra got his get-out of Elland Road card from the same occupier as Tyler Adams in joining Bournemouth, however, the thought can’t be erased of how dangerous of an addition he could have been to Palace.

The Eagles’ style of play has been to utilise the explosiveness of the wide players to threaten the opposition, a trait perfected by Zaha and continued by the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

In fact, as per FBref statistics, Sinisterra’s averages in his debut campaign were comparable to those of the Ivorian in the 2022/23 season, suggestive of how impressive his presence could be in Hodgson’s squad.

Moving away from the player he could replace, it’s simple to consider the player he could’ve replicated by moving to London.

Eze is arguably the best player in the squad at Selhurst currently, with Sinisterra having similar patterns of strength to his game as the Englishman.

As per FBref, the former QPR star averaged 2.42 successful take-ons and 2.36 progressive carries per 90 last season, comparable to the former Leeds man’s 3.11 progressive carries and 1.97 successful take-ons per 90 for the Whites.

Hodgson could have worked to unleash the replica to his star man by capturing the Colombian, who would’ve undoubtedly thrived in the style of play recognisable at the south London club.