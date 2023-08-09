Crystal Palace are set to enter the running to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer, and reports have revealed whether his club are willing to sell.

Is Trevoh Chalobah leaving Chelsea?

The Blues centre-back is an academy graduate at Stamford Bridge having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team back in 2021, but he’s never really been able to nail down a regular place in the senior squad in the capital.

In the Premier League last season, the 24-year-old was handed just 18 starts from 38 matches and earlier in his career was sent out on three development loans to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield and FC Lorient, so he knows that the only time he’ll receive consistent minutes is if he’s on the road rather than remaining where he is and being out of favour.

The England youth international still has another five years remaining on his contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but TEAMtalk have reported that the 6 foot 3 colossus has been told that he can leave having been deemed surplus to requirements by his manager.

The Argentine recently signed AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi to replace the injured Wesley Fofana, not to mention that the in-demand Levi Colwill is expected to be used more often moving forward having signed a new long-term contract, so Chalobah won’t be able to get a look in next season should he stay put.

Are Crystal Palace signing Trevoh Chalobah?

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are “poised to join the race” for Chalobah this summer. Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton are also “ready to pounce and secure a deal”, alongside a “number of top sides” from across Europe.

The Chelsea product’s exit is set to soon be “accelerated” as they are “keen to sell” him, despite having captained his side during their pre-season tour of the USA.

How much does Trevoh Chalobah earn?

At Chelsea, Chalobah currently pockets £50k-per-week which he isn’t really earning considering that he’s a fringe player, but that could all change should he make the move to Crystal Palace where he would only excel further under the guidance of Roy Hodgson.

The Freetown native last season averaged 2.2 clearances and 1.2 aerial wins per top-flight game when given the opportunity to play, via WhoScored, alongside recording an 88.5% pass success rate, which was higher than any of the regular starters achieved in SE25, showing his calmness and composure on the ball.

The Blues' “soldier”, as previously dubbed by his former manager Graham Potter, is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having scored 13 goals and provided nine assists since the start of his career, highlighting the positive impact he can make at both ends of the pitch.

Furthermore, Chalobah shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Eberechi Eze, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage should they attempt to get a deal over the line in the final weeks of the transfer window.