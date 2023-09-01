Crystal Palace host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides coming into the game off big victories in the League Cup.

When it comes to top-flight action, Wolves got their first points of the season on the board last week by beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park, in what might prove a vital win for Gary O'Neil's side against a would-be relegation rival. Palace, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Brentford in an entertaining London derby.

So what can we expect when these sides meet? We at Football FanCast have look at what's come before.

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's the head-to-head record?

Palace and Wolves have played each other 74 times in total, with the first meeting between the teams coming way back in January 1906.

That was an FA Cup tie that finished 2-2, with Palace going on to win the replay - which was played at the Crystal Palace Stadium, then the host venue for the competition's final - 4-2. Indeed, the Eagles won four of their first six encounters with Wolves, with their only defeat in that run coming in a Division Two game in May 1923.

Between March 1970 and March 1995, Palace beat Wolves just once from 21 meetings, though since then the fixture has been much more evenly contested.

But who comes out on top overall? It's Wolves, with 30 wins to Palace's 25. There have been 19 draws.

Crystal Palace wins 25 Wolves wins 30 Draws 19

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's the record at Crystal Palace?

Of the 74 games between these sides, 37 have come at Palace, with the Eagles winning 15 of those matches. Wolves have claimed an away victory on 11 occasions.

Palace have certainly had the better of Wolves at Selhurst Park in recent years, winning their last three home league games against the team from the midlands.

The Eagles have scored 53 goals at home against Wolves, conceding 46 in return, so Palace just about edge that statistic when it comes to home matches.

Crystal Palace wins 15 Wolves wins 11 Draws 11

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's the record at Molineux?

The other 37 games have, of course, come at Wolves, who have the stronger home record when it comes to this fixture.

Palace have claimed nine wins at Molineux, with Wolves winning 19 times on home turf. Generally speaking, the home team has had the better of this encounter down the years.

Wolves have managed 47 home goals against Palace, so that's short of the Eagles' corresponding tally and only one more strike than Wolves have tallied in their trips to south London.

Palace, however, have been restricted to just 39 goals at Molineux.

Crystal Palace wins 9 Wolves wins 19 Draws 9

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's their Premier League record?

Only 10 of the games between Palace and Wolves have come in the Premier League, with the sides first playing each other in the competition in 2018.

Palace have had the better of these meetings, with the Eagles having a 50 per cent win ratio, with Wolves managing four victories. One of those came in the first Premier League fixture played between these sides, when Matt Doherty netted a 56th-minute winner.

Since they were promoted to the Premier League after a 14-year absence in 2018, Wolves have only lost more league games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United than they have against Palace.

The Eagles beat Wolves for four Premier League encounters running between January 2021 and October 2022, but Wolves did triumph 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams, back in April.

Given this is the Premier League we're talking about, we can further contextualise the records with points. Wolves have taken 13 and Palace 16.

The only Premier League draw between Palace and Wolves came in September 2019, when Diogo Jota scored late on after Leander Dendoncker's own goal had put the Eagles ahead.

Crystal Palace wins 5 Wolves wins 4 Draws 1

Crystal Palace v Wolves: Which team has the most goals?

There has been a total of 185 goals scored across the 74 fixtures, which results in an average of 2.5 goals per game – there's generally a fair bit of entertainment on offer when Palace and Wolves meet!

The pair are extremely evenly matched, but it's Wolves who just edge it in terms of goals scored, with 93 strikes to Palace's 92.

Interestingly, of those 185 goals, the 10 Premier League matchups have only produced 19 (1.9 per game on average), and there has never been a bigger winning margin than two goals for either side from those matches.

Indeed, eight of the Premier League games have seen the winning side keep a clean sheet. Palace have shut Wolves out on four of the five occasions they have won, while Wolves have kept a clean sheet in all four of their Premier League victories over the Eagles.

Crystal Palace goals 92 Wolves goals 93

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's Crystal Palace's biggest win?

Down the years, there hasn't been much to split these sides, even in games when plenty of goals have been scored. However, Palace did claim an emphatic 5-0 win, way back in April 1923 in a Division Two match.

There isn't much on record about this game, so we can't give you the details of the Palace goalscorers, though it's worth noting they have only scored four goals in matches against Wolves twice since that huge victory in 2023.

Those wins came in Division Two in 1967 (4-1), and Division One (now the Championship) in 2002 (4-2).

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What's Wolves' biggest win?

Wolves gained revenge for that defeat in 2002 later that same season, when they thrashed Palace 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Molineux, played on March 1st, 2003.

Kenny Miller scored a hat-trick as Wolves continued their promotion charge to the Premier League, netting in the 40th and 80th minutes before rounding matters off with a penalty. Dean Sturridge scored the other goal for a Wolves side that featured the likes of Paul Ince, Denis Irwin and a young Joleon Lescott.

Crystal Palace v Wolves: What is the recent history?

As mentioned, there has been little luck for Wolves in the last five times these sides have met in the Premier League, with Palace winning four of those fixtures.

These teams did meet in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2021, with Adama Traore's 35th-minute goal sending Wolves through at Molineux.

That FA Cup victory was Wolves' third straight home win against Palace, and despite that four-match losing streak between January 30th, 2021 and October 18th, 2022, Wolves reasserted their recent dominance of the fixture at Molineux when they won 2-0 in April this year.

Joachim Andersen's early own goal put them ahead, with Ruben Neves scoring a late penalty.

When it comes to the corresponding fixture at Selhurst Park last season, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha scored in a 2-0 win for Palace.

Crystal Palace v Wolves: How have they started the season?

Palace have won one of their three league games this season, having started the campaign with a 1-0 victory at newly promoted Sheffield United on the opening day. The Eagles then lost 1-0 to 10-man Arsenal at Selhurst Park, before Andersen slid in an equaliser against Brentford last time out. Palace then dispatched Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the League Cup, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a hat-trick.

Wolves, meanwhile, were 5-0 winners over Blackpool in the League Cup in midweek. That win followed on from O'Neil's team ending a five-game winless run in the top flight that had stretched back to April.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored his first goal for the club to claim what could be a big three points against Everton, after Wolves had lost 4-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in their second outing of the campaign. Before that, they were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. They had plenty of chances in that game and should have been awarded a late penalty, but were ultimately undone by Raphael Varane's header.

Crystal Palace v Wolves: When is it?

Palace welcome Wolves to Selhurst Park on Sunday, September 3rd for a 14:00 kick-off (UK time).

While Wolves will be wanting to push on following their first win of the season, Palace will be hoping to build on what has been an impressive start in terms of performances, but one that has not so far generated the points they have perhaps deserved.

As has been the case with most of the Premier League meetings between these teams, do not expect there to be many goals, given Wolves and Palace have both struggled in that department as of late, ignoring those huge wins in the League Cup, of course.

Indeed, Wolves were the Premier League's lowest scorers last season, netting just 31 times across their 38 games.