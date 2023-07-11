It is a new era for the Crystal Palace midfield.

James McArthur, who spent nine seasons and made 252 appearances at the club, has announced his departure.

Luka Milivojevic, who had been at Selhurst Park for six years and captained the side since 2018, has also left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Eagles owner Steve Parish now must act to fill their influential voids as the club hopes for another non-relegation-threatened season.

One player linked to be part of this fresh start is Donny van de Beek.

What’s the latest on Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace?

According to 90min, the 26-year-old’s representatives have been in discussions with several European clubs regarding a permanent summer departure.

The report also says that the player’s camp is 'exploring a new challenge.'

Within the Premier League, Palace, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest are said to be 'monitoring' the situation.

The article that van de Beek’s other options include both Milan giants, Rome, Nice, and Celtic, as well as a possible return to Ajax.

Should Crystal Palace sign Donny van de Beek?

It is a real shame how the Dutchman’s move to Manchester United has materialised.

He joined the Red Devils in 2020, having enjoyed impressive few years at Ajax.

Upon his arrival, then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United.

"His ability to see space, time his movements, and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position."

However, the former Ajax maestro has just 23 starts in all competitions, as his minutes have been limited by injury and the ruthlessly brilliant consistency of Bruno Fernandes.

The 19-cap international’s chance of immediate game-time has been further limited by the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Prior to his underwhelming stint in England, the midfielder was a simply brilliant player for Ajax.

He was particularly impressive in his side’s journey to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018/19 season, notching five goal contributions in 12 outings.

Frank Lampard has previously described him as a “top player” whose talents include his “intelligence” and “work ethic.”

There is still time for the playmaker to flourish if awarded regular minutes to rescue his stuttering career.

Currently, at the base of the Palace midfield sits Cheick Doucoure, whose defensive acumen could allow a player like van de Beek freedom to showcase his creative repertoire.

Last season, the Mali powerhouse averaged the most tackles (2.3) and interceptions (1.6) in the Palace squad to underline his importance. He is a formidable protector of the backline and is a key figure that permits the artistic influence of Eberechi Eze to roam around the pitch.

The Eagles lost three of the four league games the 23-year-old failed to feature in, and he ranks within the top 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for blocks, interceptions, and clearances per 90.

We are yet to see what the £120k-per-week maestro can truly do in the Premier League when given continuous starts in a functional setup, so this could be an exciting move for all parties and therefore, Parish must look to get this deal over the line for Roy Hodgson heading into the new campaign.