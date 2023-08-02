Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs whose transfer windows have done nothing to ease any relegation concerns.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

This has been recognised by Roy Hodgson, who has expressed concerns over squad depth, saying:

"We’ve lost five senior players from last season and brought one in – Jefferson Lerma; he’s good and we’re happy to have him in – but there is still that hole of five senior players in the squad, two of whom were two of the real stars of the team.

“There’s a bit of work for the chairman and sporting director to do between now and the end of August.”

Therefore, new target Ruben Vargas would be a possible way of upgrading the frontline.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Eagles are looking at taking the Augsburg forward out on loan.

He took to Twitter last week to report: "Crystal Palace have been assessing midfielders during the window. They've looked at Ruben Vargas at FC Augsburg as a possible loan. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is admired but would need to determine LUFC plans for him next season."

Who is Ruben Vargas?

The Swiss has been at Augsburg for four years, and upon his arrival, the club’s Managing Director Stefan Reuter described the player as a “great addition” to the squad.

During this time, he has become one of the German outfit’s most reliable performers, appearing in 115 of the last 136 Bundesliga games.

Last season, in just 13 domestic starts, the £14k-per-week “threat” - as lauded by reporter Josh Bunting - recorded seven goal involvements and averaged the second-most dribbles per game (0.9) in the entire squad.

Vargas also ranks impressively across the continent, sitting within the best 11% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals, assists, progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area, and progressive passes received, all per 90.

From a Crystal Palace perspective, a player of this quality and effervescence means he is a more useful asset than the frustrating Jordan Ayew.

Similarly, both players have appeared across the frontline for their respective clubs (Ayew as centre-forward and winger, and Vargas mainly as the latter), demonstrating an attack-minded versatility, however, Vargas comfortably outperforms the Ghanaian in this role.

Comparatively, Ayew ranks within the lowest 38% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals, shots, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area, all per 90.

Moreover, Ayew will turn 32 in September, and a move for Vargas would follow in the footsteps of Matheus Franca, as Palace attempt to create a younger and more dynamic squad.

This move could be crucial as the club has already lost Wilfried Zaha, with Michael Olise possibly destined for the same outcome.

Last term, these technicians registered 23 goal contributions between them, and for a mid-table side like Crystal Palace, who were briefly threatened by relegation before the return of Hodgson, are incredibly high numbers.

As well as being an upgrade to Ayew, Vargas can also serve as support and an understudy to Eberechi Eze.

FBref’s comparison tool likens their play styles so if the Englishman suffers a similar length of injury that kept him out for 162 days in 2021, then Vargas could be to soften any potential blow.