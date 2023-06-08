Crystal Palace are tracking Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Viktor Gyokeres leaving Coventry?

Gyokeres will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming transfer window will present Mark Robins with his final opportunity to cash in on his prized asset, who won’t be short of potential suitors being his side’s top-performing offensive player last season.

Back in November 2022, Football League World first credited the Eagles with an interest in the 25-year-old but no deal ever came to fruition in January, though as a result of The Sky Blues, failing to win promotion to the top-flight, there’s a possibility that he could want to move elsewhere to compete at the highest level.

The Athletic recently stated that the Sweden international is viewed as more of an outside target for Roy Hodgson, but the following update makes it sound like he is seriously being considered by the hierarchy at Selhurst Park.

Who is signing Gyokeres?

According to Sky Sports, Gyokeres is firmly “on the lists” of Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, alongside Sporting CP, who have also “joined the race” to sign him. Coventry are believed to be wanting offers “in excess” of £17m for their talisman, with bids above this fee needed in order for his club to part ways and sanction his sale.

During the 2022/23 Championship season, Gyokeres proved to be an absolute revelation - he was dubbed “unplayable” by his Coventry former teammate Maxime Biamou, and looking at his return in the final third, the centre-forward would be an outstanding acquisition for Palace.

The Building Society Arena talisman posted a remarkable 31 goal contributions (21 goals and ten assists) in 46 Championship appearances, form which saw him not only collect ten man-of-the-match-awards but also finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the league.

The SE25 outfit’s target was additionally a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net, clocking up 191 shot-creating actions which was more than any of his fellow teammates in the Midlands, as per FBRef.

Finally, Gyokeres is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in midfield, so making a play for his services is something that the board shouldn’t even have to think twice about.