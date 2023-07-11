Since they regained their Premier League status in 2013, Crystal Palace has established itself as a solid and sturdy mid-table outfit.

However, the south Londoners cannot be overtaken by complacency. Last season, all three promoted sides avoided the drop zone. Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City fell victim to relegation.

The latter had forged a superior reputation to Palace, going even further by providing a sustained threat to the top four and even winning the FA Cup in 2021. But last summer they made a fatal error. The hierarchy failed to adequately invest in the squad - with only Wout Faes and reserve goalkeeper Alex Smithies joining the Foxes - as many players were allowed to underperform with little sign of upheaval.

Now the 2016 Premier League champions find themselves in the second tier. With Palace in a comparable financial situation and possessing a similar quality squad, they must improve.

This need has been heightened by Wilfried Zaha's seemingly inevitable exit from Selhurst Park. The winger is a club legend and has been their talisman for many years, but his burning desire to play Champions League could end his childhood love affair with the Eagles.

Palace cannot afford to sulk or reminisce and must pinpoint the correct targets, with Aster Vranckx tipped to play for the Eagles come August.

What’s the latest on Aster Vranckx to Crystal Palace?

According to Faro de Vigo (via Sport Witness), Palace, Burnley, and Fulham are all vying for the signature of Wolfsburg’s Vranckx.

The outlet reveals that the midfielder is keen to play English football, but Celta Vigo is also 'well-placed' to secure his services.

The Belgian’s current contract doesn't expire until 2025, so the German outfit will command a fee of around €9m (£8m) to sanction his departure.

Who is Aster Vranckx?

The two-cap international joined Wolfsburg in 2021 and has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Germans.

Last summer, he then sealed a surprise loan move to AC Milan, but his career stuttered during this period as he only managed two starts for the Rossoneri.

However, the 20-year-old is still considered an exciting prospect, and Dean Jones thinks he would be an astute signing, saying: "I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He's very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He's got a bit of cheekiness about him too."

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig echoed this praise and feels his “pace, passing, vision, athleticism, movement and tackling” are his most attractive attributes.

From a Palace perspective, a player of this profile could inject some real quality into their midfield and the club will be hoping he can mirror the impact that Conor Gallagher displayed in the 2021/22 season.

The Chelsea man spent a year on loan at Selhurst Patrick and was outstanding. In 34 Premier League outings, the 23-year-old recorded 11 goal contributions and the highest average match rating (7.09) in the squad, as per WhoScored.

The Englishman was also notably an effective defensive force after averaging two tackles per game in that solitary season with the Eagles, with Vranckx having also showcased his ball-winning prowess for Wolfsburg in that same season, after averaging 1.4 tackles per game.

If Vranckx can mirror Gallagher’s endless energy and impressive end product then this would be a commendable coup as they look for more signings to join Jefferson Lerma.

With the departure of trusty servants Luka Milivojević and James McArthur, there is space for another midfield to excite the Selhurst faithful and Vranckx could be that man.