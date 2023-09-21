Crystal Palace and Fulham have been facing off against one another for well over a century in both league and cup competitions, with their first encounter coming back in an FA Cup tie in 1907 - it ended 0-0.

Football FanCast has everything you need to know as the two teams prepare to meet one another once again in the Premier League.

We might be just a month into the new season, but with both teams having already played six games in all competitions and the transfer window firmly shut, we can start to consider form ahead of these encounters.

It's been a mixed start to the season for the hosts, with two wins from five in the league and a win over League One side Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup to send them into the third round. That said, their two wins have propelled them into the top half of the table, and they have looked good so far this year.

Fulham are in a similar boat. Two wins from five in the league leaves them tenth in the table - just a place behind Palace - and their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup has granted them passage into the next round.

The Cottagers have looked decent enough so far this year, especially so in their draw away to title-chasing Arsenal, and so Roy Hodgson should be heading to Craven Cottage full of confidence.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's their head-to-head record?

Despite the history of this fixture going back over 116 years to 1907, these two sides have only met 41 times in professional matches since then, ten times in the first tier, 28 in the second and three times in the cups. This lack of games is primarily due to the 43-year gap between the meetings in 1925 and 1968 and the shorter 14 year gap between 1907 and 1921.

When the two teams have played against one another, it has usually resulted in a Fulham win, with the Whites winning 16 times in this fixture. For their part, Palace have emerged as victors nine times before, equal to the number of draws.

While it's clear that the Cottagers have generally gotten the better of the South London opponents, both sides have enjoyed periods of superiority in this fixture.

Crystal Palace Wins 9 Draws 9 Fulham Wins 16

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's their record at Selhurst Park?

Unfortunately for Palace fans, their home form in this fixture doesn't make for pleasant reading either.

The Eagles have bucked the trend of teams generally winning more at home and have, in fact, won just five of the 20 games that have been played at Selhurst Park - a win rate of just 25%.

Fulham, on the other hand, have a pretty impressive away record in this game, winning seven of their games south of the river - a win rate of 35%.

However, the most likely outcome of a game hosted by Palace is actually a draw, with the point being shared eight times at Selhurst Park, meaning that there is a 40% chance that these ties will end in a draw.

Crystal Palace Wins 5 Draws 8 Fulham Wins 7

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's their record at Craven Cottage?

The results at Craven Cottage are more what you would expect in this kind of game.

In the 21 games played in West London, the hosts have come out with maximum points on nine occasions, or 42.8% of the time.

There have been the same number of draws at the Cottage as at Selhurst Park, eight, but they are ever so slightly less frequent, occurring 38% of the time.

Finally, Palace do not tend to enjoy their trips to Fulham, as they have emerged victorious from the trip just four times out of the possible 21, meaning they win just 19.5% of their games there.

Crystal Palace Wins 4 Draws 8 Fulham Wins 9

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's their record in the Premier League?

Well, while the start of this article might've made for some unpleasant reading for the Palace-inclined among you, this is where things get good for the Eagles.

While Fulham have generally come away from this fixture the happier side, that certainly hasn't been the case in the Premier League era.

When the two sides have met in the top flight - as we know it today - it is Palace that have emerged as victors more than their West London opponents. In total, they have won four of the ten games played in the top flight, winning three on the bounce between 2018 and 2020.

That said, Fulham haven't been rubbish; they have managed to win three of the ten games, whilst the other three have seen the points shared.

Will Roy Hodgson extend his side's record this weekend?

Crystal Palace Wins 4 Draws 3 Fulham Wins 3

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's their Championship record?

While the Eagles have been the better side in the top flight, that certainly is not the case when it comes to the second tier.

In all, there have been 28 meetings between the sides in the Championship and old Second Division, with the Cottages coming out on top in 12 of them. Palace have only been able to win four of the 28 games, giving them an abysmal win rate of 14.2%.

Remarkably, there have been just as many draws as Fulham wins, 12, indicating that these games were perhaps not as one-sided as they initially appear.

Crystal Palace Wins 4 Draws 12 Fulham Wins 12

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Which team has the most goals?

Well, given that Fulham have won almost twice as many games in this fixture than Palace, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that they have also scored more goals than their South London opponents.

That said, they have only scored 12 more than Palace, again suggesting that the games are generally quite close affairs.

The 96 goals that have been scored in this fixture over the years means that, on average, fans are treated to 2.3 goals per game when the two sides meet.

Crystal Palace Goals 42 Fulham Goals 54

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What happened in last season's fixtures?

Last season saw Fulham generally get the better of Crystal Palace throughout the year. In the first game at Selhurst Park, the visitors stormed to a 3-0 victory courtesy of goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tim Ream, and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Although, Tyrik Mitchell and James Tomkins were both sent off before the hour mark, so the scoreline doesn't entirely reflect the nature of the competition.

In the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage, Palace put up much more of a fight. Now under the management of Hodgson after the firing of Patrick Vieira, the Eagles put themselves ahead on the half-hour mark thanks to Odsonne Edouard but went in level after a Mitrovic penalty in the 45th minute.

The visitors went behind in the 61st minute thanks to another goal from the Serbian international, but a goal from Joel Ward 23 minutes later meant they left West London with a point.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's Crystal Palace's biggest win?

Crystal Palace haven't really had that many huge wins over Fulham in the past. The most they have ever scored against their opponents in a single game is three goals, a feat they have achieved twice.

The most recent was a 3-2 win in the Second Division in 1985, and the time before that was also in the Second Division, but in 1973 and the final score was 3-1.

Will the South Londoners be able to go one better this season?

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What's Fulham's biggest win?

Fulham's biggest win against Palace came back in October 2013 when the pair met in the Premier League, and the Cottagers came away 4-1 winners.

The game actually started poorly for the visitors, with Adrian Mariappa scoring in the seventh minute to give the hosts the lead. That said, it took just 12 minutes for Fulham to level the score through Pajtim Kasami before goals from Steve Sidwell, Dimitar Berbatov and Philippe Senderos compounded the Eagles' misery.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: What are the recent results?

While the overall record in this fixture certainly favours Fulham, the last six encounters - going back to August 2018 - look much better for Crystal Palace and should serve as encouragement that they can once again get something out of this game.

In all, the Eagles have won three of the last six games, lost one and drawn two. However, the previous three games have seen Fulham win one and draw two, so this weekend is well and truly anyone's game.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: When is it?

Crystal Palace host Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday 23rd September at 3pm British Summer Time.

It might not be the most storied or anticipated fixture in the calendar, but the number of goals, the balanced nature of it and the fact that it is still a London derby are all reasons it should be a fun watch - as it usually is.

Plus, the fact that Palace sit in ninth place and Fulham tenth, only adds to the stakes.