Highlights Crystal Palace targets young talents like Jaden Philogene, Ryan Sessegnon, and Emile Smith Rowe for summer signings.

Palace also interested in Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, who has four assists in Ligue 1.

Manager Oliver Glasner aims to strengthen the team with versatile players and depth in the squad.

Crystal Palace are interested in making a move for a 22-year-old who matched Eberechi Eze's assist tally last season, according to a new update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Life under Oliver Glasner could barely have got off to a better start at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles impressing so much towards the end of last season in the Premier League. The key now is to show that it wasn't simply a flash in the pan with some new signings to ensure that doesn't happen.

Jaden Philogene is one player who has been linked with a summer switch to Palace, with the Hull City youngster viewed as an ideal replacement for Michael Olise, who is on the verge of completing a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Philogene registered 18 goal involvements (12 goals and six assists) in the Championship in 2023/24 and should only improve with age, with the Eagles tabling a bid for him.

It has also been claimed that the south London club currently lead the race to sign ex-Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon, who is looking to rebuild his career after a tough time of things, not yet reaching the high level many predicted he would when he was a teenager bursting onto the scene.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe is another rumoured summer target for Palace, as the Englishman potentially looks to enjoy a fresh challenge rather than warming the substitutes' bench most weeks at the Emirates. He could be a hugely exciting signing, possessing quality in the final third.

Crystal Palace want to sign 22-year-old ace

According to Romano on X, Crystal Palace are keen on signing Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche in the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain also one of the clubs interested in snapping him up:

"Maghnes Akliouche's also on the list of Crystal Palace after Paris Saint-Germain and more clubs as he's attracting lot of interest. AS Monaco director Thiago Scuro said that he's "confident to keep Akliouche and talks are ongoing to extend his contract."

It does feel as though Palace are trying to recruit some brilliant young talent this summer and Akliouche certainly falls into that bracket, having caught the eye in a Monaco shirt since emerging from the youth team.

The 22-year-old has made 53 appearances in total for his current club, and last season's tally of four assists in Ligue 1 was the same as Eze managed in the Premier League - within less game time, too.

Akliouche is also a two-cap France under-23 international, showing that he is a promising talent at international level, and the fact that he can shine in both an attacking-midfield role and out wide on the right is something that could appeal to Glasner, who will want fluidity on the pitch, as well as versatility and depth within his squad.

PSG being in the mix to sign the Frenchman does act as a threat, and Monaco clearly don't want to let him go, but Palace should look at him as an eye-catching addition who could add an extra dimension in attacking areas.