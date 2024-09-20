Shifting their focus towards 2025, Crystal Palace now reportedly want to go head-to-head with Manchester United in the race to sign one Premier League prospect.

Crystal Palace transfer news

To say that it's been a poor start for Oliver Glasner's side in his full season in charge would be an understatement. Palace have failed to pick up where they left off last time out with their only victory so far in the current campaign coming against Championship sides Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup.

That said, their slow start shouldn't come as a major surprise after they lost both Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen in the summer, albeit managing to keep hold of Marc Guehi amid Newcastle United's window-long pursuit.

What's more, fresh faces like Trevoh Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah still need time to make significant impacts, with the latter already off the mark for his new side after netting against QPR in midweek.

Now in search of boosting their attacking options even further, the Eagles have turned their attention towards Premier League rivals. According to GiveMeSport, Crystal Palace are now interested in signing Tyler Dibling from Southampton alongside interest from Manchester United, in what could be a fierce battle for his signature.

Dibling, however, has seemingly already made his decision with Southampton expecting their youngster to stay put for the time being at least. Still just 18 years old, the winger stole the headlines in the Saints' last Premier League game against Manchester United, winning a penalty after leaving Diogo Dalot in his wake down the right-hand side.

It's the type of direct play that Selhurst Park witnesses every week courtesy of Eberechi Eze and now the type that the club want to see from a player currently on course to become a Premier League star.

"Brilliant" Dibling would ease Olise blow

Despite signing Ismaila Sarr in the summer, Crystal Palace are still feeling the full impact of Olise's departure and questions remain over Sarr's ability to replace the new Bayern Munich star. And whilst that is the case, the door should swing open for a player of Dibling's potential to arrive and ease Palace's Olise woes in the long term.

The winger already proved his directness against Manchester United and will undoubtedly be one to watch even as Southampton continue to struggle in their return to the top flight.

Praising his youngster after he impressed against Nottingham Forest last month, Saints boss Russell Martin told the Southern Daily Echo: "Tyler was brilliant. He was our biggest attacking threat. He was on the pitch for 15 minutes and he's 18. We need a bit more of that mentality, that freedom to go and create, but he's a really special talent."

For now, it looks as though Southampton are set to keep hold of their "brilliant" youngster, but with Palace and Manchester United among those interested, Dibling's long-term future may well lie elsewhere.