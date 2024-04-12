Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing a new versatile player ahead of two Premier League rivals.

Crystal Palace transfer rumours

The Eagles, now under Oliver Glasner, are on course for another season in the top flight, with the club currently sitting five points clear of relegation.

Glasner may well have his eyes on the summer transfer window as a result, looking to make his mark ahead of a first full campaign at Selhurst Park.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Palace and Steve Parish could look to spend to back Glasner: "I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently," said Jones.

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

In regards to specific transfer targets, West Ham United defender Ben Johnson appears to be on course to become the first signing of the Glasner era, with Palace confident of completing a free transfer.

More recently, Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi has also been linked with a cut-price move to Palace, and a Palace bid is reportedly being readied for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Now, a new target has emerged on the Palace radar.

Crystal Palace keen on Raphael Onyedika

According to reports in Turkey over the last 48 hours, Crystal Palace are one of the clubs interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika. However, alongside the Eagles, Everton and Nottingham Forest are keen, whereas Turkish giants Galatasaray are also mentioned.

Raphael-Onyedika-Brugges

Onyedika is primarily a defensive midfielder but can play slightly further forward in a central midfield role or as a centre-back, highlighting the versatility he could provide under Glasner, should a move materialise.

Still just 22 years of age, the Nigeria international holds an €8m Transfermarkt valuation and is under contract until 2027.

Onyedika stats by position Appearances Defensive midfield 121 Central midfield 30 Centre-back 23

Back in 2022, Onyedika described the type of player he is, saying: “I like to win duels and I am also good with the ball at my feet. Personally, I look up to Paul Pogba. A lot of people say we look alike, but I just want to be the best version of myself.”

A move to Palace could be one to keep an eye on, and who knows, it could be a busy summer for Glasner, Parish and co at Selhurst Park.