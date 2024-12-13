Looking ahead to 2025 and the chance to welcome the reinforcements needed to ensure their Premier League safety once and for all, Crystal Palace now reportedly want to use their John Textor link to complete a stunning triple swoop.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have at least stopped the rot in recent weeks, defeating Ipswich Town 1-0 before compiling Manchester City's misery even further with a well-earned 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. Now, just as their form turns a corner, Oliver Glasner will have the chance to hand Palace fans an early Christmas present in the form of victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Still just four points ahead of the relegation zone, however, Palace's job is far from done and January reinforcements are a must. On that front, the rumours have already started too. The likes of Romaine Esse has already been linked with a winter switch to Selhurst Park in what would see the young attacking midfielder swap Millwall and the Championship for Crystal Palace and the Premier League.

The Eagles haven't just set their sights on the Championship though. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Crystal Palace now want to use their Textor link to sign Rayan Cherki, Ernest Nuamah and Sael Kumbedi from Lyon in 2025. Eyeing a triple swoop, any deals should be made easier by the fact that Textor has a stake in both clubs, with Lyon in desperate need of funds.

In fact, things are so bad that the French giants will reportedly be relegated into Ligue 2 if they fail to pay off their debts at the end of the season. And as Lyon's scramble for funds commences, it could be Crystal Palace who take full advantage.

"Quality" Cherki can finally replace Olise

Replacing Michael Olise following his departure to Bayern Munich was never going to be an easy task for Palace in the summer and it was one that they, ultimately, failed. When the January transfer window swings open, however, they have the chance to make up for that failure by signing Cherki and adding that much-needed piece of quality to their frontline.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on both wings, recently found himself at the centre of praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described the Lyon star as "pure quality".

Alongside Eagles star Eberechi Eze, Cherki could form the partnership that Palace have lacked since Olise's departure. Given Lyon's financial difficulties too, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Palace may be in position to land a bargain deal when the January transfer window swings open in just under a month.