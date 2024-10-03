Crystal Palace sit 18th in the Premier League, drawing three and losing three of their opening six games. They are one of five teams yet to get their first win, and it won’t get any easier, as they face Liverpool next at Selhurst Park.

Palace have managed to average 51.4% possession in their games so far - the ninth-best in the league, but have only managed to score five goals, despite taking 13.8 shots per 90. Again, that is the ninth-best record in the division, only 0.4 fewer than Arsenal.

The Eagles have looked rather toothless in attack this season without Michael Olise, who left to join Bayern Munich in the summer, which has seen Jean-Philippe Mateta’s chances decrease to start this campaign.

Mateta's record at Crystal Palace

Palace signed Mateta back in January 2022 for a fee of around £9m from Mainz, joining on a permanent deal having already spent a year there on loan since 2021.

In his first full season at the club, Mateta made 28 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 1,573 minutes played.

Mateta has now played 114 games in total for the Eagles, scoring 33 times and providing seven assists, with a total of 5,892 minutes played for the club. The 2023/24 campaign was his best year, netting an incredible 16 Premier League goals in 35 appearances.

Despite Palace's poor start to the season, the Frenchman has still started brightly, scoring four goals in eight games played, and also providing one assist. But things could have been very different, as Palace nearly signed a Premier League flop instead.

When Palace wanted to sign Adam Armstrong

Back in August 2021, Crystal Palace were reportedly in advanced talks to sign Blackburn striker, Adam Armstrong.

Instead, Armstrong ended up joining Southampton that summer, for a fee of around £15m, with Danny Ings leaving the Saints to join Aston Villa that same window. Mateta then arrived at Selhurst Park on an initial loan deal.

Armstrong has made 124 appearances for Southampton, scoring 29 goals, providing 16 assists, and totalling 8,071 minutes played. However, only four of his 29 goals have come in the Premier League, earning him a "PL flop" label from many fans.

Mateta vs Armstrong comparison (24/25) Stats (per 90 mins) Mateta Armstrong Goals 0.61 0.00 Assists 0.15 0.00 xG 0.35 0.33 Progressive Carries 0.42 2.08 Progressive Passes 1.46 2.08 Shots Total 1.36 2.50 Shots on Target 0.45 0.31 Touches (Att Pen) 3.13 5.00 Aerials Won 1.67 0.00 Stats taken from FBref

When you compare the two players' starts to this season, you can see what both players bring to the table, with Armstrong offering more in terms of progression - via both carrying and passing - whilst Mateta has far more box threat, winning aerial duels, and delivering important output with goals and assists.

Despite taking fewer shots, the Eagles star also has more shots on target per 90, showing his precision is much higher, which is also backed up by his goal tally compared to Armstrong's.

Palace fans will be happy the deal for the now Saints gem didn't happen, ending up with Mateta instead who has been going from strength to strength for them in the past year, and has started this season as he means to go on.