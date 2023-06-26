Crystal Palace are willing to submit an offer to bring Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto back to the Premier League, according to reports.

When does Wilfried Gnonto's contract expire?

Gnonto is a left-sided winger who currently plies his trade at Elland Road having moved there from FC Zurich last summer, and he's quickly become a regular feature of the first-team, registering 28 appearances in his debut season.

The Italy international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another four years, but having suffered relegation, he and a number of other prized assets will likely want to leave so that they can continue competing at the highest level.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who is a reporter for the Whites, revealed earlier this month that the 19-year-old is a player that the hierarchy will “battle to keep” should he start attracting interest during the ongoing window, which is exactly what has happened if the following update is to be believed.

Are Crystal Palace signing Gnonto?

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace “will make a move” for Gnonto should they lose the services of Wilfried Zaha. Brighton, West Ham and Everton are also keen to strike a deal for the Leeds attacker, and despite his value rising to £30m, several clubs are “willing to bid” for him.

Premier League scouts from all of the potential suitors named above are also claimed to have been in attendance to watch their target during Italy’s U21s game vs Switzerland on Sunday.

£30m would represent a record signing for Palace, ahead of current most expensive arrival Christian Benteke.

As the source states, Gnonto will only be able to nail down a regular place in Roy Hodgson’s starting XI should Zaha depart which at this stage is unknown, but should he leave, Leeds’ talented prospect could be a promising long-term successor for the future.

The Verbania native posted six goal contributions (four assists and two goals) in 24 Premier League outings last season and recorded 50 shot-creating actions, which was the fourth-highest total throughout his squad despite not always playing 90 minutes, as per FBRef.

The Puma-sponsored ace, who has “scary” pace according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, so he could be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal.

Gnonto is already making a name for himself on the international stage having made ten senior appearances for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, which is hugely impressive at just 19 years of age, so there’s no doubt that he’ll have a massive future ahead of him.