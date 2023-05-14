Referee Michael Salisbury and his VAR team may have made a big mistake after denying Wilfried Zaha a clear penalty for Crystal Palace.

What's the latest on VAR and Crystal Palace?

It's been a real spell of success for the Eagles under interim manager Roy Hodgson and the good form continued against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Indeed, with both teams set to avoid relegation, the pressure was off in a sense but Palace were still more than up for the game, winning 2-0.

Two goals from the brilliant Eberechi Eze were enough to seal all three points at Selhurst Park but things could have been even easier for the home team had they been awarded an early penalty.

Certainly, they looked to have a strong case for a foul when Zaha drove into the box before then having his back leg kicked by Philip Billing – as seen in the official Sky Sports highlights.

Did Zaha deserve a penalty against Bournemouth?

As you can see in the replay, it's a real tangle of legs but the Bournemouth midfielder seems to trip Zaha and definitely gets nowhere near the ball as the winger is brought down inside the box.

Referee Salisbury evidently didn't spot the contact in real time but it certainly seems quite questionable that VAR didn't then get involved to help overturn what looks to be a clear and obvious mistake from the officials.

In the end, it didn't prevent Palace from going on to win the game but seeing as the incident occurred when the score was still a 0-0 it could have easily been a controversial turning point in the match.

What's more, had the penalty been awarded, this could have been an opportunity for Zaha to score what could be his last goal for the club.

After all, his contract is up in at the end of the season and he limped off early in this fixture after picking up what looks to be a bad hamstring injury.

Worryingly, when speaking to the press after the game, Hodgson didn't sound too confident about the player's fitness, explaining: “Zaha felt his hamstring which is worrying, but we won’t know how serious until he has the scan.

“Hopefully it will only take a few days rather than a couple of weeks.”

No doubt all Palace supporters will be desperate to play again for the club but that now looks to be in real jeopardy.