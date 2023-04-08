Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha's injury absence is a "massive blow" ahead of the Eagles' vital Premier League clash this weekend, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Zaha out of Leeds v Palace clash?

Roy Hodgson made a dream start to life back at Selhurst Park last weekend, securing a priceless 2-1 victory at home to Leicester City. It was a win that gave Palace some much-needed breathing space in the relegation battle, although there is still work to do.

With nine matches to go, the south Londoners are 12th in the Premier League table but still only three points above the drop zone, highlighting how tight things are currently. On Sunday afternoon, they make the trip to fellow relegation strugglers Leeds United in what is a huge game for both sides.

Unfortunately, one player who will be unavailable for the game is Zaha, who has been ruled out for several weeks with a groin injury. It is a major setback for Hodgson, given the Ivorian's talismanic nature for Palace down the years, having been their most reliable source of goals in the top flight for the last three seasons.

How big a miss will Zaha be?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones bemoaned the situation surrounding the winger, admitting it is a huge blow for the Eagles ahead of such a pivotal run of fixtures:

"It's a massive shame because Zaha has always been used as that difference-maker by Roy Hodgson and he really admires him. He knows how to utilise him as well, so he'll be disappointed."

There is no question that Zaha being out for what could be a big chunk of the remainder of the season is a massive negative for Palace, considering he has arguably been the best player to grace the club over the past decade. The 30-year-old has scored 89 goals and registered 76 assists in 455 appearances for the Eagles down the years, so often proving to be their match-winner in important games.

This season, Zaha has six goals to his name in the league and has continued to be an important figure, and the hope is that others will now step up to the plate in his absence.

The likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise stand out in that respect, with the young pair possessing the ability to be the difference-makers when it really matters, as the latter showed when he scored a last-gasp free-kick to equalise at home to Manchester United earlier in the season.

Points are even more precious now, and with the Eagles yet to win in the league without Zaha featuring this term, they will have to break new ground to keep their survival charge going.