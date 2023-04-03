Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will have a “key scan” today on the injury he sustained during the Premier League game vs Leicester City, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

What's the latest on Zaha's injury?

The Eagles hosted the Foxes at Selhurst Park on Saturday where they collected all three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Jean-Philippe Mateta, securing the 2-1 victory and effectively putting the final nail in the coffin for Brendan Rodgers who the day after got the sack at the King Power.

The Ivory Coast international was handed the captain’s armband by Roy Hodgson for his first game back in charge but the afternoon didn’t go as he would have hoped when he sustained a suspected groin injury, and after receiving treatment from the medical staff, was seen limping off the pitch at the end of the first half.

The SE25 winger was later in attendance that same night ringside at Anthony Joshua’s boxing match at the O2 Arena which initially alleviated worries that the problem could have been serious, though a proper update on his situation has now emerged.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Mokbel revealed that Zaha is set to undergo further tests to discover the extent of his injury at Palace today. He wrote:

“Wilfried Zaha will have [a] key scan on the groin injury he suffered against Leicester on Monday. Fact he was mobile enough to go to the boxing last night is seen as a positive but there remains concern heading into tomorrow’s tests.”

Would Palace losing Zaha be a blow?

Zaha has been dubbed “unplayable” by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino and it would be a massive blow for Palace should he be ruled out for any games between now and the end of the season.

The £130k-p/w talisman has netted six goals and provided three assists across all competitions this season, via Transfermarkt, whilst averaging 2.4 shots and 1.9 dribbles per game, noting his desire to consistently get forward and make the magic happen in the final third (WhoScored). The Abidjan native also allows Hodgson to be more flexible in his team selection having operated on the left side of the midfield and at centre-forward alongside his natural left wing position this season so is a wonderful player for the boss to have at his disposal.

The Eagles will be hoping to have Zaha back as soon as possible because he is, for sure, one of the key players that will have a significant bearing on whether they manage to retain their top-flight status or end up getting relegated to the Championship.