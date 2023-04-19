Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a target for several European clubs amid an uncertain contractual situation.

What’s the latest on Wilfried Zaha's future?

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal, Marseille, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and AS Monaco have all been name-dropped as possible destinations for the 30-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

This outlet has indicated that Zaha is refusing to sign a new contract, which has resulted in a number of European giants circling around this mercurial talent.

It has also been suggested that the Ivorian is keen on Champions League football next season to accelerate the rumours over a possible departure from the Eagles.

Why can Crystal Palace not afford to lose Zaha?

Across four different spells for the South London outfit, which has included two loan moves, he has amassed 455 appearances and registered 144 goal contributions to become a club legend and one of the most gifted prospects to grace the Selhurst Park turf.

Last season was his potent year in front of goal as he netted 14 times in the Premier League, a whopping 28% of 50 top-flight goals that Palace scored that term.

He has continued this impressive form in this campaign, managing eight goals and assists in 24 league appearances to direct the Eagles to another season of mid-table safety.

The forward has developed a formidable reputation as one of Europe's most graceful, threatening, and agile dribblers, and this is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons.

The £130k-per-week magician has also created 22 chances in the league this season and has an 81% pass accuracy, as per BBC Sport.

Furthermore, the £24m-rated man has been hailed by Gabriel Agbonlahor as "outstanding" and the Palace hierarchy needs to prioritise extending his stay. For a mid-table club, it would be an extremely challenging and meticulous process to find another attacker who could replicate the influence, dynamism, and finishing touch of their star man.

The former Manchester United player has been named Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year on three separate occasions to emphasize his undeniably imperative value to this club, which he first joined in 2004.

As the Eagles carefully edge towards top-flight survival, Roy Hodgson and co must maximise their efforts to persuade Zaha to extend his glorious odyssey in South London. If they can't, it would be a rather big calamity.