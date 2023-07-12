Crystal Palace are no closer to knowing where Wilfried Zaha will be plying his trade next season as the player has made "no decision" regarding his future yet, claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Crystal Palace transfer news - what's the latest on Wilfried Zaha's contract situation?

It has been a relatively quiet start to the transfer window for Palace this summer, with their only major incoming being Colombian international Jefferson Lerma, who joined from Premier League rivals Bournemouth on a free.

The biggest story for the club this summer has been and will undoubtedly continue to be the contract situation surrounding star player and club legend Zaha.

The Ivorian international's £130,000-a-week contract with the South London side expired on July 1st, and he has since become a free agent, something the Eagles have been trying to rectify over the last few months with big offers to keep the 30-year-old at the club.

The situation has been made all the more complicated after it was revealed that any final decision from the player was being delayed due to his contract with his current agency also expiring at the end of this month, meaning a final decision will likely come in August.

In the meantime, Palace have put their cards on the table and offered the dynamic winger a contract estimated to be worth £200,000-a-week to remain at Selhurst Park.

As a free agent, Zaha has attracted the interest of several clubs outside of the Premier League, with Serie A side Lazio said to hold genuine interest in the exciting attacker.

What has Sheth said about Crystal Palace and Zaha?

Sheth was keen to stress that nothing had been decided on by the player or anyone in his camp and that his new status as a free agent had unsurprisingly piqued the interest of other clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I've just spoken to someone, just before speaking to you, who's close to the deal for Wilfried Zaha. There is still no decision.

"You mentioned that he got married over the weekend, but there is still no decision.

"He is now officially a free agent after his Crystal Palace contract expired ten days ago. There is interest in him which you would expect to be the case."

Is Wilfried Zaha a Crystal Palace legend?

It is hard to argue against Zaha being counted amongst Crystal Palace's list of legends after his performances for the club over the last decade.

Since making his debut for the Eagles at age 17, back in 2010, Zaha has made 458 appearances for the club, scoring 90 goals and assisting a further 76 along the way.

As a local lad, he is a player that fans have genuinely connected with over the years, with Palace fan and podcast presenter HLTCO describing Zaha as "a club legend in every sense."

As it stands, he is the Palace's third-highest appearance maker of all time, behind only Terry Long and Jim Cannon. His contributions to the side have been recognised by the board, who, earlier this year, commissioned a giant mural of their star player on the side of a house right next to Selhurst Park.

As the days tick down to the new Premier League season, the Palace faithful will be hoping that the new contract offer is enough to keep their "legend" just a little while longer.