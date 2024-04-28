Crystal Palace and their supporters may have to enjoy the remaining matches of this season before they possibly lose some of their top performers in the summer.

When the upcoming transfer window opens for business, a number of Eagles stars appear set to be targets for clubs across England and Europe.

Marc Guehi has been linked with Newcastle United, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Michael Olise, while Manchester City have reportedly targeted Eberechi Eze.

This means that there is a danger that several key performers for Oliver Glasner may depart before the start of the 2024/25 campaign due to the mounting interest in the likes of Olise and Eze.

There is one first-team star, however, who is now set to stay, and it is one that should please the manager, as he has been a top player for the Austrian boss so far.

Crystal Palace star set to extend deal

According to The Palace Way, central midfielder Will Hughes is set to have his contract at Selhurst Park extended by a further 12 months this summer.

The former Derby County star's current deal is due to expire at the end of this season, but the club have decided to trigger the option they have to extend it to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It states that the club are gearing up for a summer rebuild, possibly including the sales of the aforementioned linked-away stars, but an exit for Hughes, who was due to depart on a free transfer, is not on the agenda with this news.

The report goes on to state that Glasner has been very happy with the English midfielder's performances for Palace since his arrival, which speaks to his love of the experienced battler.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the club will look to negotiate a longer contract for the 29-year-old ace, who would become a free agent in the summer of 2025 with this extension.

Will Hughes' Premier League form this season

The left-footed maestro has been a reliable performer for Palace and has struck up a strong partnership with January signing Adam Wharton, adding experience to the 20-year-old's youthful dynamism.

In the recent 2-0 win over Newcastle United earlier this week, Hughes made three blocks, three interceptions, won six duels and created two chances - one of which resulted in an assist - whilst the youngster won 60% (6/10) of his duels next to him as they dominated the Magpies.

2023/24 Premier League Will Hughes Appearances 27 Tackles per game 2.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 Duel success rate 52% Duel success rate 85% Key passes per game 0.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Palace star has been a solid, all-round operator for the club in the Premier League so far this season.

He has been reasonably reliable in possession of the ball, strong in his physical duels, and made multiple defensive interventions per game to help his side out at the back.

That may be why the club have decided to trigger the extension to extend his deal in south London, and this move is, therefore, an exciting one for supporters who want to keep watching Hughes' workman-like performances at Selhurst Park.