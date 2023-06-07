Despite ending the season without the stress of a relegation fight, Crystal Palace are heading into the summer transfer window in a shroud of uncertainty.

The primary cause of this uncertainty is the future of club legend and talisman Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian international's contract with the South London club expires next month, and there seems to be no indication that he will sign the new £200,000 a week contract he's been offered, per The Athletic.

However, there is some good news in the shape of a potential replacement, Matheus Franca.

What's the latest on Matheus Franca?

According to Matt Woosnam of The Athletic, the 19-year-old forward from Brazilian outfit Flamengo is a 'distinct possibility as a replacement' for club legend.

The club has been monitoring the young striker for most of the season, and from what they have seen so far, they are 'keen.'

So keen, in fact, that Douglas Freedman, the club's sporting director, has travelled to Brazil to watch the exciting prospect, per Woosnam.

The Eagles might want to act quickly if they want to get this deal done as according to transfers expert, Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United already offered €16m (£14m) for the youngster in January.

However, the new price to secure the services of the "quality" Brazilian, as once hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is reportedly higher at €20m (£17m)

Would Matheus Franca be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Despite being only 19-years-old, Franca has already played 27 games of senior football in his home country.

According to WhoScored, across those 27 games, he has averaged a rating of 6.62.

That may not be the most impressive rating, but it is important to remember that he is still an incredibly raw talent and should only improve as he gets more experience.

His underlying numbers, however, are quite impressive and paint a picture of an all-action pressing forward.

According to FBref, the young attacker sits in the top 1% for successful take-ons, interceptions and progressive passes received per 90 compared to players in his position within their definition of the 'next best eight' leagues in world football.

He also sits in the top 3% for progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

If we compare his expected non-penalty goals and assists per 90 to the man he could replace, Zaha, he looks even better coming in at 0.45 compared to the Palace man's 0.30.

Whilst it is important to remember that there is a smaller sample size for the Rio de Janeiro-born forward, and he plays in a weaker league, it does show promise.

Should South London's biggest club get this deal done, it could prove to be an excellent decision a few years down the line.

However, if there is an expectation that the 6-foot prospect can come straight into the Premier League and replace one of the club's greatest-ever players, disappointment might follow.