Oliver Glasner will look to win his second game as Crystal Palace manager tomorrow afternoon.

The Eagles travel to the City Ground, where they will face a Nottingham Forest side that haven’t won in four games, but they were unable to beat the Tricky Trees earlier this season, drawing 0-0 at Selhurst Park.

Last time out, Palace were seconds away from picking up an important three points at home to Luton Town, but a 96th-minute equaliser spoiled the party.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the starting lineup that the Austrian could field tomorrow, with at least one change guaranteed.

1 GK - Dean Henderson

The “insane” Dean Henderson, as dubbed by former Sheffield United colleague Sander Berge, is set to make his first start under Glasner after becoming the second-choice keeper.

The former Manchester United man has only started eight games since joining Palace in the summer, but he will definitely have a much bigger role to play between now and the end of the season.

Sam Johnstone is the player to make way, after picking up an elbow injury that requires surgery, inevitably ruling him out for the rest of the season.

2 RCB - Joel Ward

Despite being a right-back by trade, Joel Ward will captain the side in the wide right role of the back three this weekend.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

The Danish centre-half has been a constant figure at the back this season, starting every single league game, and he will extend that streak tomorrow.

4 LCB - Chris Richards

Chris Richards has been utilised in multiple roles this season, including defensive midfield, but he will continue as the left-centre back this weekend.

5 RM - Daniel Munoz

The Colombian only joined Palace in January, but he has instantly become a favourite, even assisting against Luton.

6 CM - Adam Wharton

The second recent addition to the squad was Adam Wharton, who has also been excellent since joining during the winter window, starting every game under Glasner.

7 CM - Jefferson Lerma

Wharton’s experienced partner, Jefferson Lerma, has thrived under Glasner, particularly against Burnley, where he won 15/15 duels.

The Colombian's ability to win the ball will be vital against Forest, with the game set to be decided by fine margins.

8 LM - Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell has been the reliable first-choice left-back this season, starting all but one game, and he will start again on Saturday.

9 RW - Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is the most influential star in the Palace side, and he is in great form going into the game, scoring against Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt in a recent friendly.

10 LW - Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne-Edouard

The second change from last time out is Odsonne Edouard, who comes into the side for Jordan Ayew.

The French attacker has struggled at times this season, but given the number nine’s heavy involvement for Ghana during the international break, he could be handed a well-deserved rest.

11 ST - Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been absolutely fantastic under Glasner, contributing to a goal in three of his last four matches, and therefore, he will continue to lead the line.

Crystal Palace’s predicted starting lineup in full vs Forest: GK - Henderson; RCB -Ward, CB - Andersen, LCB - Richards; RM - Munoz, CM - Wharton, CM - Lerma, LM - Mitchell; RW - Eze, LW - Edouard, ST - Mateta.