An 11th-place finish marked a better-than-expected conclusion to the 2022/23 Premier League season for Crystal Palace, but seeing fierce rivals Brighton and Hove Albion finish in a European spot would have been particularly tough to take.

With a rebuilding job of sorts ahead at Selhurst Park, whoever the manager may be, supporters could do with a signing or two to distract themselves from their foes' impending adventures across the continent.

In rumoured target Lewis Hall, who has made the breakthrough at Chelsea, Palace could land themselves a player not just for the future but very much for the present day.

Who is Lewis Hall?

After impressing for Chelsea at U18 and U21 level, Hall made his senior debut in January last year when becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup tie for the Blues.

Hall marked that milestone against Chesterfield in the third round with an assist and earned praise from team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi for his "amazing" ability and confidence on the ball.

The England U19 international - on a mere £7k-per-week at Stamford Bridge, as per Capology - made his Premier League bow in November in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United and went on to make a further eight top-flight appearances.

Hall truly broke into the team under Graham Potter and stayed there under Frank Lampard, but Mauricio Pochettino's appointment - and possibly yet more new defensive arrivals - could see the youngster moved on, albeit likely on an initial loan basis.

The Daily Mail reports that Palace are keeping an eye on Hall's situation with a view to making a loan move for the 18-year-old, who was last month named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season.

What can Lewis Hall provide Crystal Palace?

The comparison may not go down well with the Palace faithful, but there are plenty of similarities between Hall and Brighton favourite Pervis Estupinan.

Ecuador international Estupinan more than played his part in Brighton's sixth-place finish, chipping in with five assists from the back - only Kieran Trippier (seven), Andy Robertson (eight) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (nine) set up more among those used predominantly in defence.

Hall may not have played as often as Seagulls defender last season, but there were still similarities between the two in terms of their playing style. Both completed around the same number of passes per game (47 compared to 53 respectively, with a success rate of 80% and 82%), while they averaged 73 and 74 touches of the ball per 90 minutes.

Those similarities translate to the defensive aspect of the game, with Hall averaging 1.51 clearances per game to Estupinan's 1.25, while there was very little between them in terms of aerial duels won (58% and 56%).

It is surely their attacking nature, however, that draws the most parallels with the Chelsea youngster registering five assists at youth level last term, a marker of his dangerous offensive qualities.

It may well be that Hall has shown enough promise to at the very least earn a squad place under Pochettino next season, but should he indeed be made available for loan, Palace should ensure they are waiting at the front of the queue.