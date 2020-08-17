Barking and Dagenham Stadium

Barking and Dagenham Stadium, now known as Chigwell Construction Stadium or more commonly as Victoria Road, was built in 1917 and now houses Dagenham & Redbridge FC. The ground is located in the East London suburb of Dagenham, around 12 miles from the centre of the city.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 6,078 with a pitch that measures 102m by 65m. The surface of the field is covered with grass and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 7,200 supporters at Barking and Dagenham Stadium was set in the clash against Reading in the FA Cup in 1967.

A history of Barking and Dagenham Stadium

Barking and Dagenham Stadium has been around since 1917 but it could hardly be called a football ground until the mid-1950s. In the years prior to Dagenham’s arrival, the stadium was used first by Sterling Athletic and then by Briggs Sport. Its current tenants, however, settled into it in 1955 and this is when its real history starts.

Dagenham quickly got to work, reseeding and leveling the pitch while also extending the terracing and the banks. That same summer in 1955, the main stand was erected to go with the small wooden one and a year later, it was officially opened along with the turnstile block and men’s toilets.

In the years following that, more improvements were made and the club played their first floodlit match at the ground on 26 September 1957 against Woodford Town in the FA Youth Cup. But even though they took good care of their home, it wouldn’t be until the 1990s that new developments were made at Barking and Dagenham Stadium.

That was also when Redbridge Forest arrived to ground share and they invested into a new stand, increasing the capacity and replacing the grass banking with concrete terracing. These changes meant that the stadium would finally be up to standards required by Football Conference and soon after, the two clubs merged to form Dagenham & Redbridge. The merger meant more improvement for their shared home.

They even brought in Bill O’Neil from Atcost to design and erect a new purpose-built stand, an 800-seater that boosted the capacity over 1,000 for the first time. In 2001, new turnstile blocks were also built and four corner floodlights replaced the previous eight ones around the pitch.

A sponsorship deal for the stand with Bass Brewery – which renamed it to Carling Stand – gave them the necessary funds to keep refurbishing Barking and Dagenham Stadium, ultimately getting it to its modern capacity of 6,078. And it was actually in July 2007 that a new sponsorship deal was struck with the Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council that would rename the ground to London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Stadium.

In the next couple of years they would get another stand on the west side and in the summer of 2012, floodlights were replaced, bringing the stadium fully up to the new Football League regulations concerning the floodlighting.

The stadium is currently known as the Chigwell Construction Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

Tickets to watch Dagenham & Redbrige FC at Barking and Dagenham Stadium

All tickets to watch Dagenham & Redbridge FC play at Barking and Dagenham Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The cost of an adult ticket varies depending on the stand chosen but it can be found for a price between £15 and £21.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme for their most loyal fans. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

