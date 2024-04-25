Manchester United sporting director target Dan Ashworth has reportedly held a secret meeting with an "outstanding" manager over a possible Old Trafford move.

Man Utd manager rumours

Erik ten Hag‘s long-term future with the Red Devils appears to be in the balance, however, Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn’t planning on removing the Dutchman before the end of the season.

Ashworth could soon complete his move to Manchester from Newcastle United, joining chef executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox as boardroom additions made by Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Both Ashworth and Wilcox may have a big say when it comes to player signings, looking to overhaul the "spine" of the squad, and any potential change in the dugout, with a plethora of managers linked to take over from Ten Hag. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are just some of the names to have emerged in recent months.

More recently, Ratcliffe and Man Utd have reached out to Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over a return to the Premier League, but another former Chelsea manager is attracting serious interest.

Dan Ashworth holds secret meeting with Graham Potter

There have been plenty of rumours over former Chelsea manager Graham Potter succeeding Ten Hag at Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe a big fan of the 48-year-old. Previous reports have claimed that talks have already been held with Potter over a move to Man Utd, with the 3-4-2-1 boss the leading contender to come in.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Ashworth has recently held a secret meeting with Potter, who will be under serious consideration to replace Ten Hag, should the latter receive his marching orders over the coming months.

Out of work for more than a year after being sacked by Chelsea, Potter is biding his time when it comes to a return to the dugout, even snubbing a move to the Netherlands with Ajax in recent weeks.

Potter's managerial record Games Wins Draws Losses Chelsea 31 12 8 11 Brighton 134 43 43 48 Swansea City 51 21 11 19 Ostersund 224 109 56 59

He could be holding out for a return to the Premier League, and he came in for praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola while at Stamford Bridge, who urged the Blues to stick with the Englishman.

"I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important but I'd say give him time. The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there."

As we know, Potter was let go soon after those comments from Guardiola, but who knows, next season, the two could be facing off in the Manchester derby, especially after this update on Ashworth’s secret meeting with the available manager.