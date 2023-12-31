Newcastle United travel to Anfield on New Year's Day to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool, hoping to avoid a seventh loss in eight games.

The Geordie outfit have been ravaged by injuries to some key players throughout the campaign which has caused the Magpies to free-fall in the table, even lower than Manchester United, who have suffered their worst start to a season since the competition commenced in 1992.

If Eddie Howe is to avoid yet another defeat on Monday, the manager will need to pick the right starting lineup to ensure that the side isn’t carved through, so a couple of changes could be on the horizon.

1 GK - Martin Dubravka

Newcastle have desperately missed Nick Pope since the team’s number ‘1’ picked up a nasty shoulder injury at the beginning of December which is set to keep him out of action until March at the earliest.

Martin Dubravka has been in goal in each of the side’s last six defeats and hasn’t always covered himself in glory, but Howe will likely persevere with his backup option in Pope’s absence.

2 RB - Kieran Trippier

It was a mixed-bag performance from Kieran Trippier on Boxing Day. The England international created two chances for Newcastle, whipped 19 crosses into the box and played the ball into the final third 15 times throughout proceedings, eventually ending the game as a centre-back. However, he was also dribbled past three times and lost 64% of his total duels, as per FotMob.

Nevertheless, while the fullback has struggled in recent weeks, Howe should stick with Trippier and play him through this sticky run of form.

3 CB - Fabian Schar

Like the rest of the backline, Fabian Schar struggled to cope with Nottingham Forest’s attack on Tuesday, particularly hat-trick hero and former teammate Chris Wood. The Swiss centre-half won merely 43% of his aerial duels during the game and committed two fouls.

Regardless, Howe has limited options at centre-back right now and it's unlikely that will Schar find himself out of the team.

4 CB - Sven Botman

Sven Botman was superb for the Magpies right up until he picked up a knee injury in September which kept him sidelined until two weeks ago. Having initially been eased back into the side, Howe has been forced to throw the Dutchman into the deep end as Jamaal Lascelles is not expected to return until mid-January.

The £35m man didn’t look fully match fit on Boxing Day against Forest and struggled to deal with Wood and Anthony Elanga running off of him while failing to win a single tackle or ground duel throughout the match before being substituted in the 79th minute.

Nonetheless, Howe may have no other choice but to keep Botman in the lineup at Anfield due to a lack of depth in defence.

5 LB - Tino Livramento

The first and arguably most important change Howe could make to his starting eleven is dropping Dan Burn for Tino Livramento. Burn looked lost against the pace of Elanga on Tuesday and was skinned by Wood for Forest’s second goal, earning a 3/10 match rating by Chronicle Live for his display.

Tasked with going one-versus-one against Mohamed Salah, keeping Burn in the team could be a recipe for disaster, hence why Livramento should start.

Having been described this season as a “Rolls Royce” player by club legend Malcolm Macdonald, the £50k-per-week star's pace, combined with his right-footedness will be important in stopping Salah from getting in behind and cutting inside on his left.

6 DM - Bruno Guimaraes

It wasn’t a vintage performance by Bruno Guimaraes on Boxing Day, the type that Newcastle supporters have come to expect from him. The Brazil international lost possession 17 times and made merely two passes into the final third throughout the match.

However, the 26-year-old has been a key player during Howe’s reign at St. James’ Park and is possibly Newcastle’s most technically gifted midfielder, meaning there’s very little chance he finds himself on the bench.

7 LCM - Joelinton

Boyhood Mags fan Sean Longstaff capped off a string of poor performances with another dismal display in Newcastle’s last outing at home to Forest. The midfielder failed to create a single chance, was dribbled past twice and didn’t win a single tackle or duel in his 71 minutes on the field.

Joelinton has been Howe’s first-choice this term, having started 13 of the side’s 19 Premier League matches in this position and will likely take his rightful place in the middle of the park once more at Anfield.

8 RCM - Lewis Miley

Lewis Miley has been a pair of goggles in a blistering sandstorm for Newcastle United in recent weeks. Even on Tuesday, the 17-year-old created one chance, had five shots, played a helping hand in his side being awarded a penalty for their only goal of the game and even boasted a 95% passing accuracy throughout the match, as per FotMob.

A start at Anfield would be a true test of his guile and one he could pass with flying colours.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

In 19 Premier League appearances this season, Miguel Almiron has merely three goals and one assist. The Paraguay international struggled once more last week against Forest and came off in just the 55th minute, having recorded a measly xG of 0.06.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old’s consistent run of games over the past month is a product of Newcastle’s lack of depth due to injuries and this trip to Anfield won’t be any different.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

Despite the Magpies boasting 62% of the ball, Gordon didn’t create a single opportunity for his teammates on Boxing Day and failed to complete one cross. Furthermore, he lost 75% of his attacking duels, according to FotMob, and looked well off the pace.

Regardless, like Almiron, Howe has no other choice but to stick with his £45m January signing, unless Matt Ritchie comes back into the fold.

11 ST - Alexander Isak

The penalty aside, Alexander Isak registered an xG of 0.45 during the match from five shots, meaning the Swedish striker was being handed low-percentage opportunities because his teammates failed to do their jobs correctly.

However, Isak is Newcastle’s top goalscorer this season with 10 goals in 20 matches and if the visitors are to get a result at Anfield, he needs to lead the line once more.

Newcastle’s predicted XI vs Liverpool in full: GK - Dubravka; RB - Trippier, CB - Schar, CB - Botman, LB - Livramento; DM - Guimaraes, LCM - Joelinton, RCM - Miley; RW - Almiron, LW - Gordon, ST - Isak.