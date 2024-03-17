After yet another defeat, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have serious questions to answer given the club's recent form and performances which have seen the club drop to tenth place in the Premier League.

The Magpies have only won two out of eight games since the start of February, with the club lingering in mid-table - just one season after achieving a top-four finish for the first time in 20 years.

Yesterday's 2-0 cup exit to treble winners Manchester City was the club's second loss in a week after falling to a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

Howe will certainly come under fire for the club's decline in form this season, with some of his tactics questionable throughout the campaign - with the Magpies reverting to a back five for the trip to the Etihad yesterday.

Two players came under fire for their displays yesterday, with one player receiving a measly rating of 4/10.

Sean Longstaff's game in numbers vs Man City

26-year-old Sean Longstaff has been a consistent figure under Howe so far this campaign. However, his display yesterday was far from acceptable with the midfielder failing to make any impact on the encounter.

The Newcastle academy graduate was dragged off after 62 minutes by Howe, with Longstaff only having 19 touches and completing just ten passes during his time on the pitch - a tally more than only Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies' number 36 only won one duel, with the midfielder also giving the ball away on six separate occasions before his withdrawal from the game.

Such a performance saw reporter Lee Ryder suggest that he is "clearly in need of a rest".

It certainly was an evening to forget for Longstaff, but another Magpies player had a just as poor game, with teammate Dan Burn also replaced at the same time as the midfielder.

Dan Burn's game in numbers vs Manchester City

Defender Burn has been below par for multiple weeks, with youngster Lewis Hall more than deserving of a run in the Magpies' first-team after his move from Chelsea last summer.

However, Howe has decided to stick through Burn's poor run of form, with the 31-year-old disappointing once more in Saturday's defeat against Pep Guardiola's side.

The 6 foot 6 defender failed to win any of his ground duels, also losing possession six times like Longstaff, with Burn also committing a foul.

The Magpies' defender also failed to make any tackles or interceptions, with Burn struggling to contain City winger Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese attacker toying with the Englishman for long spells and scoring twice.

Dan Burn stats vs Manchester City Minutes 62 Possession Lost 6 Ground Duels Won 0 Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore

Upon the final whistle, Newcastle Chronicle football writer Lee Ryder delivered his verdict on Burn, with the reporter giving the 31-year-old a 4/10 rating for his display - the joint lowest of anyone who featured for the Magpies.

Given Burn's form in recent weeks, Howe should look to drop the left-back, with players such as Hall and Tino Livramento champing at the bit to stake their claim for a regular starting position for Newcastle.