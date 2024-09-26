Whilst Everton fans will be pleased to finally see a conclusion on its way regarding their long-lasting takeover saga, The Friedkin Group haven't exactly won over the fans of AS Roma in worrying signs for those on Merseyside.

Roma protests provide new concern for Everton

The Friedkin Group confirmed that they reached an agreement over the purchase of Everton, before a spokesperson told the club's official website: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

"We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Everton fans shouldn't be too quick to celebrate just yet, however. According to Forza Roma, fans in Rome have quickly highlighted some causes for concern, recently protesting against the Friedkin Group by filling Rome with posters after the new Everton owners sacked club legend Daniele De Rossi recently.

The Italian's exit has since led to the resignation of CEO Lina Souloukou and could also lead to the departure of sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, according to Get Italian Football News, with the club's leading recruitment figure expected to follow Souloukou out the door.

De Rossi's sacking should particularly concern Sean Dyche, especially with replacements such as Gareth Southgate already linked with stepping in for the Burnley boss amid Everton's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

Friedkin Group must get Everton fans onside

Friedkin simply must learn from their mistakes at Roma and instantly get the fans onside at Goodison Park. Like those in Rome, the Goodison Park faithful can be as ruthless as any, meaning that any hasty decisions similar to De Rossi's sacking should be avoided unless seen as imperative. What's more, if the Americans have struggled at the Serie A club, then Everton will be a new and tougher challenge entirely.

The Toffees have earned just one point in five Premier League games in a crash course towards relegation as things stand. Their recent trend of losing hold of two-goal leads should be a particular concern for Dyche, who has seen both Bournemouth and Aston Villa snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in recent weeks.

The first task for Friedkin must be to simply ensure that Everton's finances are stable and in a position to avoid any further Financial Fair Play punishment. The last thing that Dyche needs is for his side to face yet another point deduction as they look to maintain their Premier League place in the battle to survive once again.