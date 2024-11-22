Sean Dyche is fighting hard to save his job as Everton manager and now a new update has thrown his long-term future at Goodison Park in doubt.

Dyche on thin ice at Everton

The Blues are back in Premier League action after a two-week break this weekend, hosting Brentford in an important Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

Having steadied the ship after an appalling start to the season, there are arguably still too many poor results on show at Everton, with a 1-0 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Southampton hugely disappointing. The 0-0 draw at West Ham last time around was also one of the worst games of the season to date, even though a point was far from a disaster.

This all means that there is still a huge amount of pressure on Dyche to keep his job, with the Englishman still having just about enough credit in the bank, having steered his side away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton are sitting in 16th place in the table heading into the next round of fixtures, highlighting the importance of three points against Brentford. The result is huge for anyone associated with the club, but especially Dyche, with a new update now emerging regarding his future.

Friedkin eyeing new style at Everton

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, prospective new owner Dan Friedkin "wants to move away" from Dyche's style of play at Everton in the future, suggesting that time could be running out for him.

The report adds that "Friedkin and his team could take the opportunity to put a marker down at Goodison Park if results decline even further", bringing in a boss with a different approach.

This is an update that could be met with encouragement by plenty of Everton supporters, even though Dyche still has some fans on his side, considering he has enjoyed good spells, not to mention ensuring that they have avoided relegation to the Championship.

The football that the Blues are playing is uninspiring, however, with entertainment value at a minimum and their route one style not easy on the eye. Against West Ham in their last match, for example, Everton failed to create a single big chance, and in the defeat away to Southampton, they had only 35% of possession against arguably the team struggling more than anyone else in the division.

Every time Dyche finds himself under significant pressure, he seems to pull out an important result, giving him more time in the job and proving to Friedkin that he is worth persevering with.

Related No Dyche & Lindstrom axed for £15m ace: Everton's dream XI after January Everton could be set to make some signings this winter, with the Friedkin Group looking to complete their club takeover.

This new update does suggest that time may be running out for him, however, with the new owners having an idea of the kind of football they want to be seeing at Goodison Park, and at their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season for that matter.