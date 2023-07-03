Everton could be set to enforce a lucrative move for the club, by signing some competition for a reportedly outgoing star...

What's the latest on Dan Ndoye to Everton?

With Demarai Gray having been linked with a switch to free-spending Saudi Arabia, many within the club would likely implore him to depart in order to help them out of their financial hole.

Whilst it is difficult to simply exile a player in such a situation, perhaps the acquisition of another in his role could offer the subliminal message to convince the Jamaica international to leave.

The latest on this pursuit comes from Fabrizio Romano, to took to his personal Instagram account (2 July) to offer an update on the future of FC Basel forward Dan Ndoye.

He wrote: "Talks are taking place for Dan Ndoye as things will move in the next days as now U21 Euros are over for him. West Ham, Everton, Sporting, Porto and AS Monaco are tracking Swiss forward young talent; he was part of the team of the season in Conference League."

Football Transfers value the former OGC Nice gem at just €10.1m (£9m).

Who is Dan Ndoye?

Although the youngster might mark a relative unknown, his versatility at such a young age makes him a fine asset to have within a squad that is lacking depth in attack.

Last term saw the Switzerland U21 international make a whopping 54 appearances across all competitions, including a starring role in his club's run to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

On the way he would manage a total of seven goals and five assists, already outperforming that of his potential predecessor and proving himself far more reliable than the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Whilst the Toffees' wide man showed his selflessness during a tough campaign, often deputising up front in an unfamiliar role, his tally of four goals in the league still marked a disappointing one; especially when considering that two of those came from the penalty spot.

The 27-year-old is hardly irreplaceable, and for all his remarkable footwork and electric pace, the consistency with which he provides it is far too scarce to make him a dependable asset.

Although Ndoye might be much younger, at least Sean Dyche could invest in his potential, and seek to mould him into a fine asset that could be a stalwart to rival Dwight McNeil on the flanks.

Journalist Josh Bunting sought to outline one particular moment of quality from the youngster, describing a goal he scored back in 2022: "Dan Ndoye with the opener, he won the ball back before turning quickly and then firing a strike beyond Jonathan Tuffey. That’s just the difference in quality but Crusaders have played very well, been compact."

This apparent ability to create from nothing will be important next season, given the Merseyside outfit were the second-lowest scorers in the whole Premier League last year.

In an effort to both improve in that role and achieve a sizable boost to their coffers, trading out Gray for the "lively" Ndoye - as dubbed by one scout - would mark a no-brainer.