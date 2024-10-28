Jordan Henderson has been linked with a sensational return to Sunderland and Dan Neil has now provided some interesting words regarding a possible reunion.

Henderson linked with Sunderland return

The Black Cats are flying this season, sitting five points clear at the top of the Championship table and excelling under new manager Regis Le Bris. On Saturday, they picked up a 2-0 win at home to Oxford United, as they continue to look like a side capable of winning the title.

While Sunderland have a squad brimming with quality, including highly-rated pair Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, they are also a young group of players who could do with extra experience as the season goes on and more pressurised matches arrive.

Henderson has been backed to make a stunning return to his former club in recent months, having fallen out of favour at Ajax and generally lost his way since leaving Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League last year, in what represents a hugely exciting transfer rumour.

It has even been claimed that the 34-year-old is open to the idea of coming back to Sunderland after bursting onto the scene as a teenager, earning him a big-money move to Anfield in 2011 in the process.

Neil makes Henderson claim at Sunderland

In quotes provided by The Daily Mail, Sunderland ace Neil admitted he has spoken to Henderson in the past, adding that he would "love" to play with him at the Stadium of Light.

"Jordan is someone I'd love to play alongside, he's a top quality player who has won everything in a great career so he's welcome to come back if he wants. He's inspired us local lads to keep striving to emulate him.

"I got in contact with him a couple of years back, and we met for a coffee. He gave me some good advice which I've kept to heart. It might be a bit nerve-wracking captaining a side with him in it but it's something I'd happily do."

Signing Henderson in January could prove to be a masterstroke by Le Bris, should the former Liverpool man be genuinely keen on an emotional reunion taking place.

The Englishman clearly isn't the force he was during the peak of his powers at Liverpool during his late 20s and early 30s, during which time he captained the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, also winning multiple other trophies as skipper.

He is still good enough to be playing for Ajax, however, and there is no reason why he couldn't be a real force back at Sunderland, putting his vast experience to good use and being a great foil for the likes of Rigg and Bellingham.

Henderson may have to accept a squad role, considering how well the Black Cats are already doing this season, but he could ultimately be the cherry on top when it comes to Le Bris' side being a Championship-winning outfit, coming to the fore in big matches and proving to be a calming presence.