Tottenham Hotspur do boast some incredible talent, however, it is quality that has certainly been utilised in questionable ways.

With the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in attack, most managers should have been able to quickly find the necessary additions to supplement such world-class talent.

However, with Antonio Conte the latest casualty of this doomed project, it marks yet another setback for the Lilywhites and their long-term vision.

With Cristian Stellini now overseeing the short-term and seeking to somehow get his side back into contention for those coveted top four spots, perhaps in an effort to freshen up a tired outfit who have endured real struggles under the recent bosses, the Italian, or whoever might take his spot, could look to his academy for an injection of youthful exuberance.

Of those in and around the setup, there are a few standout names who would be more than deserving of a call-up. However, in an effort to add more goals to this outfit, Dane Scarlett could perhaps be prioritised when his loan comes to a conclusion this summer.

Who is Dane Scarlett?

Having been at the club since 2020, the 19-year-old marksman has scored goals at every youth level he has featured in at Hotspur Way.

This was especially pertinent during the 2020/21 season, where the teenage sensation recorded 17 goals and four assists in 16 U18s Premier League games, before making the step-up to the Premier League 2 with a further three goals in five games.

Conte even admitted in February of last year that the forward was: "At this moment for sure the best prospect from the academy."

Clearly well-versed in finding the back of the net, this form culminated in the first of what has since been ten senior appearances for the first team. This is further indicative of how well-thought-of the youngster remains, and likely merited his move to Portsmouth for this season.

Earning his stripes and growing physically against a host of senior players, Scarlett has enjoyed 33 appearances in League One, scoring a less than impressive four goals, albeit while having to adjust to these new demands.

It is all these facets that will likely culminate in an increased involvement next season, to perhaps partner Kane.

The legendary marksman enjoyed a similar path to the one his future teammate is undertaking, enduring plenty of loans before bursting onto the scene as a regular goalscorer. The 29-year-old will likely have unlimited wisdom to offer Scarlett, which could help fast-track the career of such a talented asset.

Not only this, but the speed of the 5 foot 11 forward could mesh well with Spurs' record scorer, latching on to the searching balls that many of Kane's teammates have benefitted from.

This duo has the potential to petrify most defences, with one of the league's greatest mentoring one for the future.