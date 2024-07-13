A highly-rated forward has now reached out to Chelsea for talks over signing him, via his representatives, as he chases a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea still targeting new forward after Olise rejection

The west Londoners are believed to be still in the market for a new wide player, despite missing out on a deal for Michael Olise earlier this summer.

Chelsea held talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for Olise, according to various reports, but the 22-year-old instead chose to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

One of Enzo Maresca's reported priorities is bringing in a winger who can compete, or even replace, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. This has lead to rumoured interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi among others, with Maresca looking for an alternative option.

Chelsea have held talks with Adeyemi, according to some media sources, and are prepared to offer the German a seven-year deal as Sterling's future remains up in the air amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea in all competitions Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 via Transfermarkt

The Bundesliga ace is by no means their only option, though, as news emerges on RB Leipzig winger and Spain star Dani Olmo this week.

Olmo, who bagged eight goals and five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions at club level last season, has also starred at Euro 2024 with three goals and two assists.

Olmo reaches out for talks with Chelsea via his agents

The £152,000-per-week attacker has scored in each of Spain's knockout games on the road to the final, bagging strikes against Georgia, hosts Germany and most recently France.

According to HITC, the 26-year-old is working hard on his exit from Leipzig, and Olmo has reached out for talks with Chelsea over signing him via his representatives.

England is apparently Olmo's most likely destination, though it remains to be seen if this is with the Blues or another elite Premier League side.

"Olmo is seen as one of the most talented players in Spain's current crop of midfield maestros," wrote the official Bundesliga website, who likened Olmo to Croatian footballing legend Luka Modric.

"Yet just like Real Madrid serial winner Modric, Olmo - who speaks fluent Croatian - was once a firm favourite at Dinamo Zagreb and he stands out for his superb technical ability.

"The current Leipzig schemer's skills were demonstrated with a brilliantly-taken goal against Costa Rica in Spain's opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup - La Roja's 100th in the competition. Like Modric, Olmo's close control is also mesmerising to watch, and makes him decidedly difficult to play against.

"He couples that ability with his will to drive the ball at goal, be that when in possession or with threaded through-passes. Added to his exceptional ability on the ball Olmo also has a taste for a long-range strike at the target should space open up."