A £52 million forward has been in contact with Arsenal via his agents, as the player's representatives reach out for talks over potentially doing a deal for him.

Edu and Arteta attempting to sign new forward for Arsenal

The north Londoners have been heavily linked with a new wide player and alternative to star man Bukayo Saka in the last few weeks.

Arsenal are monitoring Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, and more marquee options like Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams, with the Gunners looking to bring in more strength and depth out wide ahead of another Premier League title challenge.

Saka scored 20 goals and registered a further 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions last season, but manager Mikel Arteta is rumoured to be keen on a like-for-like stand in for the England star in the event he becomes unavailable for injured.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 BBC Sport

Gabriel Martinelli also suffered a dip in form towards the back end of last campaign, with a new winger firmly on the cards at London Colney this summer. While Bilbao star Williams, who has starred for Spain at Euro 2024, is a rumoured target for Arsenal - there are doubts over whether the operation is affordable.

"Arsenal are admirers of the 21-year-old, but so are plenty of other of the top clubs across Europe and that interest is only going to increase as the tournament goes on,” said journalist Charles Watts.

“On paper, the release clause of around £50million for Williams looks a very appealing one, but as far as I’m aware it’s not as simple as that. You have to remember that release clauses in Spain have to be paid in full and that makes deals very expensive as clubs can’t spread the transfer fee out over the length of the contract like they usually do.

“But in Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue. Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates.

“So Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer."

A brilliant alternative to Williams could be fellow Spain star Dani Olmo, who has scored in each of their Euro 2024 knockout games against Georgia, Germany and France.

Olmo offered to Arsenal as agents reach out for talks

Much like Williams, the 26-year-old's deal includes a release clause, and his comes in at around £52 million.

The RB Leipzig star's clause is only available for a limited time, though, as it is set to expire on July 20. Olmo's agents have reached for talks with Arsenal over signing him this summer, according to HITC, with the Premier League looking likely to be his next destination as things stand.

Barring his heroics at the Euros, Olmo managed eight goals and five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions last season for Leipzig.