Tottenham Hotspur, although little seems to be changing, must surely be honing in on who will occupy their dugout this summer.

It was reported just last week that Daniel Levy had undergone talks with Julian Nagelsmann, who remains a free agent after his dismissal from Bayern Munich, yet again there seems to be no update.

However, the Lilywhites' transfer movement could prove indicative of which direction they are planning to go, as their reported interest - as per Sport BILD (via Sport Witness) - in RB Leipzig maestro Dani Olmo, a former player of the German boss, speaks volumes.

It seems that already the squad is being crafted to suit the 35-year-old, who could snag a familiar face for a fee of around €30m (£26m), in order to ensure the Spanish international does not leave on a free at the conclusion of his £71k-per-week deal in 2024.

Always one for a bargain, and likely seeking to get off on the right foot with his new head coach, this deal has Levy written all over it.

It could allow Nagelsmann to instantly boast one of his old favourites, who he might immediately seek to convert into a similar role to the one he crafted Christopher Nkunku with great success.

How has Dani Olmo played this season?

Having featured on either wing and through the centre this season for his German club, the 25-year-old boasts a fine return of five goals and nine assists in all competitions.

However, his presence at Spurs would offer far more than these tangible assets, as having someone so familiar with the tactical setup will be imperative in ensuring the speedy instilment of it throughout the squad. The creative leader has played 61 times under the young boss' stewardship, outlining his experience.

This versatility gives credence to the theory that he could occupy a role like Nkunku's, which allowed him to score 35 times and assist a further 20 last season as a shadow striker under Nagelsmann.

Olmo clearly boasts similar attributes to the Frenchman, as a skilful attacker who relies more on his technical qualities than pure physicality. Nagelsmann has been vocal in his praise for both of these wizards, as he first lauded the soon-to-be Chelsea man, claiming:

"He’s versatile and has real quality in attacking one-on-ones."

He ramped up his admiration for the alternative magician, later branding the Spanish maestro an "outstanding footballer" who is "extremely hard-working".

With a relentless attitude and all the qualities to succeed in such a role, perhaps even to the levels that Nkunku has reached, north London could soon boast a fine alternative to the real thing, who will join up with the west London club this summer.