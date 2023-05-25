Arsenal seem set for a busy summer transfer window, to which they have seemingly already turned their attention towards...

What's the latest on Dani Olmo to Arsenal?

That's according to 90min, who noted that the Gunners were one of many clubs who oversaw Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title hopes drift away at home to RB Leipzig last Saturday.

With a host of desirable talent on display in the clash, representatives from Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United all travelled to view first-hand some potential new signings.

Whilst some sought to watch Joshua Kimmich, and others were showing their desire to sign in Benjamin Pavard, it is noted that Edu had sent men to instead pay particular interest to RB Leipzig magician Dani Olmo.

It seems that despite Martin Odegaard's outstanding season, Mikel Arteta remains keen on bolstering in every area to avoid another potential disaster like this season with William Saliba's injury impacting the squad negatively. However, the €75m (£65m) release clause could prove troublesome.

Would Dani Olmo be a success at Arsenal?

Despite lacking the tangible success that the Gunners captain has enjoyed this campaign, it has still been a fruitful year for the Spain international, who has maintained a 7.02 average Sofascore rating alongside a consistent threat.

Despite scoring just twice and assisting a further four, he has recorded 1.4 key passes per game and upheld a 61% dribble success rate.

He may not set the world alight every game, but with the 25-year-old you are guaranteed a reliable performer who is capable of moments of magic. As someone who will only ever be an understudy to the exceptional Odegaard, this is arguably more than enough.

After all, the 24-year-old has enjoyed one of the outstanding seasons of his career, scoring 15 times and assisting a further eight on his way to a second-place finish in the league.

The former Real Madrid star has already drawn huge praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola too, who branded him "an exceptional player, captain at his age in Arsenal in a short time there is because you have to be a special personality."

However, Olmo is seemingly also a favourite of the ex-Barcelona boss, who showered his compatriot with similar praise back in 2019: "He's a top player—he has a bright future, of course. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

Writer and podcaster Graham Ruthven even sought to laud the intelligence of the trickster just last year too, as his dark arts saw him branded an "evil genius". Perhaps that nastiness could be key in their mission to topple the Citizens next season.

It seems many across Europe recognise the immense talents of the former Dinamo Zagreb maestro, even if his statistics are not quite at the level of Odegaard's. Perhaps if put in the same squad, should Arteta make the move a reality, he could elevate that sole downside of his current game to forge him into a fine alternative to the captain.