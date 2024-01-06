Leeds United will want to make it two wins from two in 2024 when playing in the FA Cup this weekend, travelling down to Peterborough United for what could be a barnstorming tie in the competition.

The Whites will know the home side won't be pushovers in Cambridgeshire, Posh unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions coming into this clash.

Daniel Farke could still change his starting eleven up significantly to get some fresh legs into the side to overcome the tricky free-flowing hosts, with six potential changes on the cards in this predicted XI...

1 GK - Kristoffer Klaesson

Kristoffer Klaesson could well be retained for this FA Cup tie in goal, with other goalkeeper option Karl Darlow in the Leeds treatment room still with a dislocated thumb.

Ilian Mesler will also sit out this game away at Peterborough with this clash being the last game he's suspended for, the Norwegian stand-in looking to add another clean sheet to his Whites resume as a result after shutting out Birmingham City last time out effectively.

2 RB - Archie Gray

Archie Gray will stay in the side as well at right-back, with Farke not exactly having plentiful other options to call upon with Djed Spence's loan being cut short and Luke Ayling presumably not risked owing to transfer interest heating up for the ageing defender's services.

Gray was back to his best against the Blues after a dire display away at Preston North Eend, launching into three tackles to ensure a clean sheet was secured in the emphatic 3-0 victory.

3 CB - Liam Cooper

Wearing the captain's armband against Birmingham, starting just his seventh game of the season, Liam Cooper is still very much part of the Elland Road furniture even when he doesn't start week in, week out.

The experienced centre-back will do a competent job again against their League One opponents tomorrow, accumulating 96 touches in total last game as a composed figure who never looked like being breached.

4 CB - Charlie Cresswell

The first change in personnel could see Charlie Cresswell finally given a first-team chance ahead of Joe Rodon, the Welshman sitting the game out to recuperate some freshness and to give Cresswell a rare chance to impress.

Standing out last season away at Millwall in a formative loan switch for the promising centre-back, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Cresswell on his return to West Yorkshire but his patience could well be rewarded with a start against Peterborough.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo should be unleashed into the starting lineup for this one after a blistering performance against the Blues last time out, the ex-Barcelona man electric throughout with two assists after being introduced into the game to replace a stricken Sam Byram early on.

6 CM - Ilia Gruev

Another change to the side could see Ilia Gruev come into the eleven to replace Ethan Ampadu, Ampadu's tireless work in the Championship should be rewarded with a rest versus Peterborough.

This would be Gruev's third start for Leeds since joining in the summer from Germany, the Bulgarian number 44 steady away at West Bromwich Albion at the end of December for the Whites with one key pass managed at the Hawthorns in the slender 1-0 loss.

7 CM - Glen Kamara

Farke won't drop Ampadu's dependable holding midfield partner Glen Kamara, however, in this predicted XI, the Finland international rock solid once more against Birmingham as a quiet but reliable figure.

Amassing a staggering 98 touches from deep at Elland Road, Kamara was unerringly measured with the ball at his feet with 82 accurate passes managed.

If the game at Peterborough became high energy and back and forth, the Finnish number eight would be able to bring calm to the contest and steer Leeds away from being on the receiving end of an upset.

8 RM - Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto will want to hit the back of the net with a goal against Posh in the FA Cup, the silky Italian winger not scoring for the West Yorkshire titans since the end of August versus Ipswich Town.

With rumours still circulating that the attacker could be off this January, the stage could be set in Cambridgeshire for Gnonto to burst back into life to put himself in the shop window.

9 CAM - Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe will also come back into the starting eleven with a point to prove, displaced from the team last game for Farke to experiment with Georginio Rutter in the number ten spot which worked wonders.

Still, Piroe's pedigree should see him strut his stuff at Posh with unwavering faith in his ability still in tact - the former Swansea City attacker scoring 11 goals this season when on-song away from notable dips in form.

10 LM - Jaidon Anthony

Crysencio Summerville won't be risked tomorrow afternoon, the Dutch forward the consistent star of the show for Leeds this season with dazzling individual displays down the left-hand flank, providing 18 goals and assists to date.

On-loan AFC Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony has been frozen out of the first-team picture consequently, but can fill the void left behind by Summerville for this one-off Cup tie well.

Once described as "incredible" by former manager Scott Parker for his efforts with the Cherries, Anthony will seize this opportunity to come into the first team with both hands.

11 ST - Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford wouldn't say no to bagging a goal against the League One hosts either, rifling home an effort against Birmingham last match to play his part in Leeds' straightforward 3-0 win and end his lengthy barren run without a strike.

Farke will keep the faith in his injury-prone centre-forward after such an impressive showing in the Championship, the Peterborough defenders having to contain Bamford worried that the rejuvenated striker will be hungry to expose any frailties with his confidence boosted.

Leeds predicted lineup in full vs Peterborough: GK - Klaesson; RB - Gray, CB - Cooper, CB - Cresswell, LB - Firpo; CM - Gruev, CM - Kamara; RM - Gnonto, CAM - Piroe, LM - Anthony; ST - Bamford