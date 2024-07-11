Leeds United will aim to be in and around the top places in the Championship again next season, even with the news that Archie Gray won't be lining up for the Whites to aid another promotion push.

The West Yorkshire boy wonder left for the allure of Tottenham Hotspur in a move that cost Ange Postecoglou's men a bumper £30m, with Daniel Farke and Co gaining former loan star Joe Rodon back on a permanent basis in the process.

That might not be the only former loan player that rejoins Elland Road this summer in defence, however, with Leeds eyeing up more bodies in the right-back spot ahead of the challenging second-tier campaign to come.

Leeds could soon swoop for former loan gem

Football journalist Graham Smyth has claimed, whilst speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, that there is no deal yet in the works for the Whites to sign Burnley defender Connor Roberts at this stage.

It had previously been reported that the failed promotion hopefuls were keen on tying down the Welshman to a permanent move to Leeds, but Smyth has now revealed that there's nothing "imminent" as of now.

Leeds will know, however, that they need to start thinking about recruits in the right-back spot as the first few pre-season fixtures gradually come into focus, with rumours also linking Farke and Co with the potential purchase of Trai Hume from Sunderland.

Previously a promotion winner at the level, Roberts could view his time with Leeds as ending on unfinished business, therefore, with his short-term switch underwhelming those who thought he'd be an inspired purchase in January.

New Clarets manager Scott Parker might well also have other ideas for Roberts, opting to utilise him again in a league he knows well, after the Welshman was pushed to the periphery in the top flight by Vincent Kompany.

But, Leeds could win an ideal Gray successor - that could be fantastic in the second tier again - if this move gets over the line, with Farke striking gold in a similar way to Rodon returning for good.

What Roberts can offer Leeds

The 28-year-old never really got going during his brief time in West Yorkshire last campaign, only making 15 appearances for Farke's men, before returning back to Turf Moor as a forgotten face to Whites supporters.

Yet, if he returns and gets back to his A-Game for the division - with his "boundless energy" once spoken of as a major plus in his skillset according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell - Leeds could catch many a team cold in the second tier, on the way to another promotion push happening.

Roberts' regular league numbers (22/23) vs Gray's (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Roberts Gray Games played 43 44 Goas scored 4 0 Assists 6 2 Touches* 81.1 54.4 Accurate passes* 55.2 (88%) 30.9 (84%) Interceptions* 0.6 0.7 Tackles* 1.1 2.1 Clearances* 1.4 0.6 Total duels won* 3.2 4.2 Clean sheets 16 11 Stats by Sofascore

Comparing both Roberts and Gray, when looking at the 28-year-old's exploits across Burnley's title-winning 2022/23 campaign compared to Gray's season just finished, the agile 5 foot 8 right-back betters his teenage counterpart in many different areas, and would fit in well to Farke's style of attacking football if a first-team spot was readily available week in week out.

The £30k-per-week defender - as per Capology - could strike up an effective relationship with Rodon at the back in the process, having played alongside him last season briefly, and having been around the ex-Spurs man with the Wales national team in the past.

Both players could make Leeds extremely hard to break down, and easy on the eye simultaneously, with Farke now putting together the pieces to make the Whites stronger to bounce back from their still raw play-off heartbreak.