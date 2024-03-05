Leeds United will go into tonight's clash with Stoke City eager to pick up another Championship win, putting any disappointment experienced away at Huddersfield Town last time out firmly to one side.

Daniel Farke's automatic promotion hopefuls stumbled to a 1-1 draw travelling to their near neighbours despite the Terriers being reduced to ten men in first half added on time, Patrick Bamford coming to the rescue with a late strike at the John Smith's Stadium.

The underwhelming display at Huddersfield overall could result in this dependable Leeds first-teamer being axed against the Potters tonight, with Farke hopeful that his replacement can slot into the starting XI effortlessly in his place.

Archie Gray's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

Onto 33 appearances in the Championship this season, despite still only being 17 years of age, Archie Gray's set-in-stone spot in the Leeds first-team could well be up for grabs now after his off-day against Huddersfield.

The breakout teenage star would struggle away at the Terriers, lasting only 62 minutes before being hauled off by Farke for new January recruit Connor Roberts to then get a run-out.

Gray would give up possession ten times with the ball at his feet playing out from the back, alongside uncharacteristically misplacing six of his 34 passes to give ten-man Huddersfield a way back into the contest.

Gray's numbers vs Huddersfield Minutes played 62 Touches 56 Possession lost 10x Accurate passes 28/34 (82%) Accurate crosses 0/1 Accurate long balls 0/4 Stats by Sofascore

Gray was nowhere near his best venturing forward to try and create openings for Leeds as can be seen in the table above, and although the 17-year-old Whites prospect did win seven ground duels and five tackles when fulfilling his defensive duties, it could well be the correct move to give the one-time England U20 international a rest tonight.

The exciting Whites youngster would still receive a 6/10 rating for his efforts by LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross despite blowing hot and cold throughout, with Cross describing his showing as not having the 'same sizzle and sparkle' Leeds have grown accustomed to from their bright number 22.

Roberts would jump at the opportunity to come into the first-team mix to replace the lacklustre Gray tonight, with the Burnley loanee standing out in spurts against the Terriers just from a brief substitute cameo.

Connor Roberts as Gray's replacement

The Welsh defender showed glimpses of his quality against Huddersfield at the weekend, despite only being on the pitch for a mere 28 minutes.

It was still enough time for Roberts to potentially play his way into his new German manager's first-team plans, misplacing just one pass in total from 24 attempted.

Roberts would even manage to muster up a key pass at the John Smith's Stadium, with the creative full-back's killer pass - after being initially found in space by fellow substitute Daniel James - assisting Bamford to tap in the equaliser on the day.

With an impressive automatic promotion on his career CV achieved just last season sticking out with Burnley, Roberts could be a key member of the Leeds camp in the crunch games to come.

Stoke should also be there for the taking, the Potters losing their last three away games in the Championship to drop to 22nd in the league.

As a result, Leeds will be keen to further pile on the misery when Steven Schumacher's relegation-threatened visitors make the journey to Elland Road today with Roberts potentially given the nod to start.