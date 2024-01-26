With Luke Ayling departing for Middlesbrough this month, veteran defender Liam Cooper still represents the Leeds United old guard at Elland Road currently.

Once a pivotal figure in the Whites first-team under iconic past manager Marcelo Bielsa, the Scotsman was crucial to Leeds securing promotion up to the Premier League back in the 2019-20 campaign, the 32-year-old is now showing signs of rust as a bench option under Daniel Farke.

With both Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon absolute warriors at the back for the promotion hopefuls in recent games at the heart of defence - as Leeds continue to go from strength to strength in hunting down the coveted Championship top two - Cooper's days are numbered in West Yorkshire.

The 32-year-old's career at Elland Road could fizzle out even more with this transfer development, as the club are reportedly interested in adding a centre-back on loan from the top-flight to their ranks.

Leeds eyeing up Liverpool defender

A report from Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele suggests that Farke's in-form Whites are eyeing up a possible swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips this month.

Phillips has just relocated back to Anfield after a disappointing loan switch to Celtic, with the report further stating that fellow Championship outfits Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City also want to add the 26-year-old to their squads in the transfer window.

Impressing the now out-going Jurgen Klopp when picked to start for the Reds on occasion, this deal could be a coup for Leeds as they aim to add strength wherever necessary to push on for automatic promotion glory, whilst also allowing them to finally ditch Cooper.

How Nat Phillips would fit into the Leeds team

Phillips could well even come into the team and take Ampadu's place, allowing for the solid Welsh number four to then be pushed further forward to a more comfortable defensive midfield position.

The 26-year-old showed glimpses of his quality at Parkhead when rarely selected by Brendan Rodgers this season, winning seven aerial duels last year when Celtic beat St. Mirren 2-1 with his confidence on the ball showcased also with a remarkable 127 touches managed.

In contrast, Cooper has struggled at points this campaign when Farke has given the Scotsman a go - the waning 32-year-old failing to win a single duel versus Huddersfield Town in October last year when substituted on for an injury-stricken Rodon.

Klopp is a big fan of Phillips despite the lack of game-time the Reds defender has been handed by his German boss over the years, describing the Liverpool academy product as "incredible" back in 2020 after giving him his Premier League debut.

To date, the 6 foot 3 colossus has only made 29 appearances over four seasons since breaking through so could sense the time is right to test himself away from the club with another loan switch.

The current Liverpool defender has excelled playing second tier football before in his career too, even helping AFC Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League during a stint at the Cherries during the 2021-22 campaign - contributing to eight clean sheets from 17 appearances on the South Coast.

It will be a bittersweet day akin to Ayling's farewell when Cooper waves goodbye to Leeds, but with this deal for Phillips rumbling on in the background this month, all sentiment could go out the door as Leeds go all out to strengthen for a promotion push with Cooper now merely making up the numbers.

The English centre-back has played a part in a promotion-winning team in this division with the Cherries and his arrival could allow Farke to ditch the Scotland international, whether that is this month or in the summer when his contract is due to expire.